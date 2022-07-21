'You always have to be hungry to win" - Robert Lewandowski hoping to score lot of goals and win titles with Barcelona 

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is hoping to score plenty of goals for his new club.

The Pole completed his move from Bayern Munich last week and was officially unveiled as a Blaugrana player on Wednesday in Miami, where the squad is in for pre-season.

During his presentation, with Barcelona president Joan Laporta for company, Lewandowski revealed his excitement at joining the Blaugrana and reiterated his desire to win trophies. He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I am very happy to be here. It has been hard to get it done, but it was in the end; we have a lot of work to do. I want to be part of this great club and this impressive story. I want to make a new story and win titles. The last few days haven’t been easy, but I’m ready to be part of the team, come to training, and hope to play in the coming games."

The 33-year-old is among the best strikers in the world and has won numerous titles and individual accolades, but he's hungry for more.

“Forwards have to be prepared to score goals ,(but) the most important thing is to win; that is my new challenge. You always have to be hungry to win, and I’m at the right place for that.”

The Pole was in the stands to watch his new team beat Inter Miami 6-0 in a friendly. He'll hope to play a part in the upcoming El Clasico against Real Madrid in Las Vegas.

Lewandowski's words will be welcomed by Barcelona fans, who've seen their club go through some of the most tumultuous times in recent history in the last few years.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona The best of what @lewy_official had to say at his welcome event in the United States: The best of what @lewy_official had to say at his welcome event in the United States: https://t.co/hm10Tj7LlW

Signed on a €45 million transfer, the Polish international scored 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern, lifting 19 titles, including eight in the Bundesliga.

Barcelona's US tour kicks off with resounding win

The Blaugrana's 2022 US tour started with a 6-0 defeat of Inter Miami on Wednesday.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Ansu Fati, Gavi, Memphis Depay and Ousmane Dembele scored as Xavi's team put their hosts to the sword.

Barcelona raced to a 3-0 lead inside the opening half, and despite a raft of changes, struck three more after the break. Up next is a mouth-watering Clasico against fierce rivals Real Madrid, who were beaten 4-0 in their last meeting with the Blaugrana.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far