“You arrived as a child and you’re leaving married” - Sergio Ramos sends message to ex-teammate who is leaving Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos has sent a heartfelt message to former teammate Lucas Vazquez after the latter announced his decision to leave Real Madrid. Vazquez, who came up through the ranks at Los Blancos, took to social media on Wednesday, July 16, to announce his departure from the club, bringing to an end a long, trophy-laden spell at the Spanish capital.

Ramos, who is now at Monterrey in Mexico, took to Instagram to pay tribute to Vázquez’s remarkable journey at Real Madrid. The veteran defender wrote in a lengthy post:

“To my dear Luquita, a decade in the first team of the club of your loves... Almost nothing brother!! You came as a child and you're married, with three children and with 23 titles under your arm. But above all, you are leaving a memory of work, discipline, consistency, generosity, companionship and that joy in the dressing room that we enjoyed so much. You are an example as a person and sportsman for all Madrid fans. We were teammates, we were brothers, we were confidants and we never got tired of laughing, but most of all winning together. Thank you for everything you have given to @realmadrid. Be proud, because it's amazing, and you know that I wish you from my heart all the best for the future. You are loved and missed, my Pico. See you soon my friend”

Sergio Ramos and Lucas Vazquez shared the pitch at Real Madrid 162 times and combined for two goals. They also won many trophies together at the club, including the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga.

Real Madrid to hold farewell ceremony for Lucas Vazquez

Just like for every other long-serving player, Madrid will hold a farewell ceremony for its academy graduate who departed the club yesterday. According to a statement released on the club’s website, Los Blancos will pay ‘an institutional act of homage and farewell’ to the Spaniard on Thursday, July 17, at 1:00pm CEST at Real Madrid City, in the presence of club president Florentino Perez.

Perez also offered heartfelt tribute in recognition of Vazquez’s contributions to the club.

"Lucas Vázquez represents in an exemplary way the values of Real Madrid, which has made him one of the most loved players by our fans. The figure of Lucas Vázquez symbolises the hard work, perseverance, humility, and winning spirit that are essential for success in this shirt. He is a player who has the affection and recognition of all madridistas. Real Madrid is and always will be his home."

Vazquez began his career at Madrid with the youth team in 2007 before he was promoted to the first team in 2015. Throughout his time at the club, he won 23 honours, which includes five Champions Leagues, five Club World Cups (Intercontinental Cup), four UEFA Super Cups, four LaLiga titles, the Copa del Rey, and four Supercopa de Espana trophies.

