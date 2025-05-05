“You should be ashamed” - Frank Leboeuf slams ‘guilty’ Manchester United stars in explosive rant after 4-3 loss to Brentford

Frank Leboeuf has slammed Manchester United players after their Premier League campaign plunged to new lows on Sunday (May 4) with a chaotic 4-3 loss to Brentford. The former Chelsea defender did not hold back scathing criticisms, accusing them of dishonouring the club's history.

The Red Devils fielded their youngest-ever Premier League starting XI, with an average age of a little over 22, as Ruben Amorim heavily rotated the team. The Portuguese head coach is clearly focused on the Europa League semi-final second-leg tie against Athletic Bilbao, one step away from the final.

However, Frank Leboeuf was not pleased with their poor performance at the Community Stadium, as he lashed out on ESPN FC:

“They should be ashamed of what happened [against Brentford]. You play for Manchester United you’re not playing for a random team with no history. Most of these players have been bought for a lot [of money]. The club spent a lot of money thinking that you’d be good enough to wear that shirt.

“After too many coaches being sacked, you must realise that the players are guilty. Most of these players are not good enough to play for Manchester United and they must know that. I don’t care if you have an important game in midweek."

Leboeuf continued his rant:

I played against Manchester United in the 90s, those players wanted to win every game. Those players who are now watching the new players must be ashamed as well. That [performance] is just impossible to accept.”

An overhaul of the playing staff is widely expected to take place under Ruben Amorim this summer at Manchester United. The Red Devils may sell a fair number of the players on their wage bill. Marcus Rashford and Antony, both currently on loan elsewhere, look like early contenders for an exit.

Manchester United stumble to defeat against Brentford

Initially, Mason Mount had given the visiting fans hope with the opener in the 14th minute, but the catastrophic defense of United was ruthlessly exposed. A Luke Shaw own goal drew the hosts level in the 27th minute, before everything turned topsy-turvy for the Red Devils.

Kevin Schade scored twice for Brentford (33', 70), before the fourth goal from Yoan Wissa followed in the 74th minute. Manchester United did bounce back with late goals from Alejandro Garnacho (82') and Amad Diallo (90+5'), but they were mere consolation.

This is now the 16th league loss for United this season, who have gone winless for six matches straight. This looks to be their worst-ever Premier League finish, as they sit in 15th place with 39 points.

Brentford, meanwhile, stand in ninth with 52 points, still keeping their hopes for European football alive as the three matches are left.

