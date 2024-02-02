"You have to ask the media from Madrid" - Man City boss Pep Guardiola responds to rumors linking Erling Haaland with a move to Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has addressed rumors surrounding his star striker Erling Haaland's future with links to Real Madrid. The former Barcelona manager insisted that the Norway international is happy at the club amid widespread links of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Real Madrid are long-term admirers of Erling Haaland and wanted him in the summer of 2022. However, Manchester City secured the attacker's signature from Borussia Dortmund but Los Blancos remain keen on the 23-year-old.

As reported by the Spanish media via the aforementioned source, Haaland is unhappy at Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola has dismissed speculations regarding the future of his number nine.

He indicated that the Spanish media are circulating false news and the striker would leave if he was truly unhappy. The Manchester City manager said, as quoted by The Manchester Evening News:

"You have to ask the media from Madrid, maybe they have more info' than we have. We don't have that feeling. He could not play for two months because he was injured but maybe the media from Spain, and especially Madrid, have more information than us. We cannot say he didn't adapt quickly and he was not fine since he arrived."

Guardiola added:

"It's the level he showed since he arrived on day one. We cannot control what people say. When he's unhappy, he will take his decision."

Erling Haaland has been exceptional in a Manchester City shirt following his move to the Etihad in a deal worth a reported £51.2 million. He scored 52 goals in 53 games across competitions last season to fire the Cityzens to a historic treble.

The Norway international was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year, IFFHS World's Best Player, and finished runner-up behind Lionel Messi in the race Ballon d'Or last year.

Erling Haaland has scored 19 goals in 23 games across competitions this season and recently came back from a two-month injury layoff.

Manchester City attacker Erling Haaland considering Real Madrid switch to win individual awards

Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is reportedly keen on a switch to Real Madrid as he seeks to win more individual awards. The Norwegian was beaten by Lionel Messi for the Ballon d'Or 2023 despite having a stellar season with the Cityzens.

Haaland scored a staggering 52 goals and assisted nine in 53 games for the Cityzens last season to help Manchester City win the treble. He also won a UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup title but still finished second to Messi, who won the eighth Ballon d'Or of his career.

In comparison to Haaland, Messi had a pretty average season but was still voted as the best player in the world. The Argentine superstar scored 21 times and provided 20 assists in 41 games for Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami last summer.

Messi has played 14 games for the MLS side scoring 11 times and producing three assists. The World Cup winner won the Ligue 1 with PSG and the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami. However, he still won both the Ballon d'Or and FIFA's The Best Men's Player awards for the past season.

According to Diario AS, Haaland reckons that he must move to a historically prestigious club like Real Madrid to gain more attention and win individual awards.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here