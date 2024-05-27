“You are the best” - Son Heung-min and Cristian Romero express frustration as Spain snub Pedro Porro from Euro 2024 squad

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min and centre-back Cristian Romero have reacted to teammate Pedro Porro not making Spain's UEFA Euro 2024 squad. The Spurs right-back has played thrice for his national side.

Porro, 24, is coming off a decent season with Ange Postecoglou's Spurs, bagging four goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions. Most of those goal contributions - three goals and seven assists in 35 games - came in the Premier League, where Spurs finished fifth.

Having played the 90 minutes in La Roja's friendly with Colombia, Porro was a rather surprise absence in Spain's 29-man provisional squad for next month's Euros.

The Spaniard posted on Instagram (as translated from Spanish):

Trending

"I was very excited about the possibility of being able to represent my country in the Euros, but in the end it won't be possible this year. Respect and admiration for all of the players who will be defending our colours. From here I will be supporting the team hoping we have great joy. Come on guys."

Son commented:

"You are the best."

Romero chimed in:

"Vamos hno, unbeliavable"

What's next for Spain?

Spain boss

Two-time European champions Spain are in a group of death with defending champions Italy, 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-ups Croatia and Albania. However, before they commence their Euro 2024 campaign, they have two friendlies lined up.

La Roja take on Andorra on June 5 and Northern Ireland four days later before opening their Euro campaign against Croatia on June 14. De la Funte then lock horns with the holders six days later before concluding their group-stage campaign against Albania on June 24.

The 2008 and 2012 champions topped their qualifying group, winning seven of eight games, finishing four points ahead of Scotland. However, La Roja face a stern challenge first-up at the Euros next month and will look to commence their campaign on a winning note.