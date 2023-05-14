"You better don't spoil my mood today", "Title winning team" - Fans react as Barcelona name starting XI for La Liga game against Espanyol

Fans on Twitter reacted as Barcelona's lineup came out for their La Liga clash against Espanyol on Sunday (May 14). The Blaugrana will become Spanish champions by beating their city rivals in the Catalan derby.

Fans want the club to avoid any slip-up and confirm themselves as La Liga champions at the RCDE Stadium. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen starts in between the sticks for the key fixture.

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen and Alejandro Balde are the four defenders in the first XI. Pedri, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong are the three midfielders. Gavi and Raphinha start in the attack alongside Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski.

Overall, manager Xavi has named a full-strength XI for the Catalan derby. Fans are hoping to see their team get crowned as the La Liga champions. One wrote on Twitter:

"You better don’t spoil my mood today!! We must win the league today!!! Today!!"

Another wrote:

"Title winning team."

Barca have 81 points fom 33 matches and lead second placed Real Madrid by 11 points, having played a game lesser.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Barcelona's lineup for the La Liga clash against Espanyol was announced:

Barcelona planning to invite Gerard Pique to La Liga celebration

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique announced his retirement mid-season. However, the club are planning to call the former defender to join the team's celebration if they seal the La Liga title.

Xavi said ahead of the clash against Espanyon (via Barca Universal):

“Pique is a special case because he retired. He did not go to another team as in other cases. We have thought about it, and we will notify him to invite him to celebrate the league with us."

Pique was asked about potentially joining the team's celebrations. The Spaniard said that the team need to win the title first, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"You have to win it first on Sunday. I’m very calm now. You have to win it.”

Pique, a bonafide Barca legend, made 616 appearances for the club, winning 30 trophies.

