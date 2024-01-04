"You can ask Haaland or Osimhen how good he is" – Mesut Ozil hails Real Madrid superstar as 'world's best'

Ex-Real Madrid and Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil has showered praise on Antonio Rudiger following the defender's outing in his team's recent 1-0 home triumph over RCD Mallorca.

Rudiger, who left Chelsea and joined Los Blancos on a Bosman move in 2022, has emerged as one of the most in-form performers for his club this campaign. The 30-year-old has helped his side register 12 clean sheets in 24 appearances across all competitions this season.

A VfB Stuttgart academy graduate, Rudiger helped Carlo Ancelotti's outfit maintain their top spot in the 2023-24 La Liga standings earlier this week. He scored a 78th-minute winner in his side's win against 14th-placed Mallorca at Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (January 1).

Following the German centre-back's recent standout performance, Ozil stated that his compatriot is currently the best defender in the world. Posting on X, he wrote:

"Prime Toni Rüdiger is just the world's best defender at the moment 🔥 Incredible season for my former club Real Madrid. You can also ask [Erling] Haaland or [Victor] Osimhen how good he is! Look what has happened with Chelsea after he left... they are missing his mentality every day 👊🏼"

Rudiger, whose Real Madrid contract is set to run out in June 2026, has helped his current team lift three trophies, including one Copa del Rey crown. He has bagged three goals in 77 overall games for them.

Before joining Los Blancos, the former AS Roma defender spent five campaigns at Chelsea. He registered 12 goals and seven assists in 203 overall appearances for them, lifting five trophies in the process.

Carlo Ancelotti opines on signing brand new contract until summer 2026 at Real Madrid

After penning a new deal until June 2026 at his team, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti opened up on his feelings during a recent press conference. He said (h/t AS):

"I am very happy to be able to keep dreaming about the future with this club, with these fans and these players. It's a day that I'll have to mark on the calendar because it's a happy day."

Asked why he opted to sign a new Los Blancos deal, Ancelotti replied:

"The team has had success in recent years and is having success this year as well. The club sees that there is a good connection between us and that's very important, because without a good relationship between the coach and the players, the club can't be successful. Obviously, I thank the club for the extension, but also the players, who are showing an extraordinary attitude right now."

Ancelotti, who is in his second stint at Santiago Bernabeu, has helped his club lift a total of 10 trophies so far, including a La Liga title in 2022.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will next be in action against fourth-tier club Arandina in a Copa del Rey last-32 contest this Saturday (January 6).