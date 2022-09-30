“You can bring him back for the fans but you have to be careful because that can break something they are building now” – Pundit warns Barcelona about plan to bring Lionel Messi back to Camp Nou

Former Chelsea defender Mario Melchiot has shared his thoughts on a potential return to Barcelona for Lionel Messi. The Dutchman has advised the Blaugrana to bring the Argentine back only if a meticulous plan is in place.

Speaking to ESPN, the pundit said:

“If they will bring Messi back, it will be similar to what Ajax did. They bring some of their key players back. We had a coach in Barcelona, Frank Rijkaard, he came back, everybody could ask him questions, I remember when he was 60 years old and everyone was asking him questions."

Melchiot added:

“If Messi comes back, arguably one of the best players in the world, the only reason for him to come back is if they have a proper future planning for him to implement something that is key for that club."

He also warned Barca that their current future plans might be jeopardized if Messi returns to Nou Camp.

“You can bring him back for the fans but you have to be careful because that can break something they are building now. But if you're looking to bring Messi back because you feel he can be a part of the DNA of Barcelona, like what the club wants to do in the future and use his face, image and history, you couldn't find a better one."

The Dutch defender concluded:

“But if they aren't going to do that and just play him, it becomes a tricky situation because you might create some turbulence that you're not looking forward to because you have some young new stars coming up.”

Lionel Messi established himself as one of the greatest players of all time at Barcelona. The Argentine scored 672 goals and laid down 303 assists in 778 appearances across competitions for the Catalans.

"I think the doors will always be open" - Barcelona Atlètic coach believes Lionel Messi is always welcomed at Barcelona

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafael Marquez insists that the Blaugrana's doors will always be open to Lionel Messi.

He said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Talking about Barcelona and Leo Messi is practically the same. This has been his home for a long time. He has made history with the club and I think the doors will always be open."

Marquez added:

“Personally, I don’t see Leo wearing colors other than those of Barça or the Argentine team.”

