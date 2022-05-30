 "You can buy Haaland with oil money" - Ex-Liverpool star launches brutal attack on Manchester City with 'you can't buy history' claim

Following Liverpool’s massive cup celebration parade, former Reds left-back Jose Enrique has taken a jibe at Premier League winners Manchester City. Enrique claimed that City’s 'oil money' was good for buying players like Erling Haaland, but it couldn’t buy them 'history and incredible fans'.

Jurgen Klopp’s side fell to a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday (May 28) in Paris. Vinicius Junior scored the winning goal to mark Los Blancos’ second Champions League final victory over the Merseysiders in four years. The defeat meant Klopp’s side ended the season with only the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Despite losing out on the Premier League and the Champions League in their last two games, Liverpool organised a victory parade on Sunday (May 29). Thousands of fans joined the celebrations, cheering the team for the excellent campaign they enjoyed.

Proud with the turnout, Enrique took a swipe at City, claiming that the Cityzens’ riches couldn’t buy them such passionate fans. He tweeted:

“It looks like a fake picture but I can assure you is not is a real one. You can buy haaland for your team with oil money but you can't buy history and this incredible fans. Up the reds."

Organising the parade was great for morale of Liverpool players

The Reds chased a historic quadruple in the 2021-22 season and came agonisingly close to achieving it. They lost the Premier League title to Manchester City on the final matchday by a point. Six days later, they succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Los Blancos in the Champions League final.

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, the Reds chose to focus on the positives of the campaign, celebrating their Carabao Cup and FA Cup wins. They organised a celebration to boost the spirit of both fans and players.

Considering the season they had, the Reds players needed to be happy before joining their international teams. They needed a pick-me-up from their faithful fans, and the victory parade provided that. It was a day of gratitude and optimism in Merseyside, and it certainly brought the fans and the players closer than ever.

