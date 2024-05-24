“You can call me an idiot if you like” - Chris Sutton predicts winner of Manchester United v Man City FA Cup final

Pundit Chris Sutton believes it would be a huge shock if Manchester United go on to defeat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25).

The Red Devils finished eighth in the Premier League last week, while the Cityzens lifted their fourth successive English top-flight title. As a result, Sutton believes that Erik ten Hag's would be going into this match as second favorites.

He said (via BBC Sport):

"If City lose, it would be one of the biggest FA Cup shocks ever, and yet it is the mighty Manchester United that are trying to cause it.

"I know it sounds ridiculous, and you can call me an idiot if you like, I don't mind... but if you think about what City are like in these situations, it would be a huge shock, wouldn't it?"

Underlining City's winning mindset, he added:

"We know their mindset and we have seen how they keep winning when they are on the home straight in the Premier League title race. This is exactly the same.

"What makes it exciting is that it is a one-off game and a derby, because everyone talks about the magic of the FA Cup in scenarios like this but, when you strip everything back, the bottom line is that there can only be one winner."

Sutton's prediction: City 3-1

These two teams met in this competition's final last season as well. On that occasion, it was Manchester City who got the better of their local rivals 2-1.

Gary Neville provides shock prediction for Manchester United v Manchester City FA Cup final

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has boldly predicted the Red Devils to defeat Manchester City when the two sides meet for the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

This opinion seems rather optimistic than realistic after Erik ten Hag's team just about scraped past Championship outfit Coventry on penalties in the semi-final. Hoping that the Cityzens are less focused owing to their celebrations after the league victory, Neville said on The Overlap (via United in Focus):

"I'm hoping they're still celebrating. I'm going to go 1-1 and United to win on penalties."

The last time Manchester United managed to win the FA Cup was back in the 2015/16 season when the Red Devils defeated Crystal Palace 2-1. This club's last trophy was their Carabao Cup triumph from the 2022/23 campaign.