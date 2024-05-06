“You can either sink or swim” - Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami teammate on how it feels to play alongside ‘best in history’

Inter Miami attacking midfielder Matias Rojas recently opened up on playing alongside eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi. The Paraguayan midfielder scored his first two goals in Inter Miami colours, both assisted by Messi, in their crushing win over New York Red Bulls.

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023, and the club have moved quickly to fill the squad with quality players to act as his supporting cast.

Matias Rojas signed for Inter Miami just two weeks ago and has played two games for the side. Introduced off the bench at half-time, he announced himself with a fine strike from distance within two minutes of his introduction against the Red Bulls.

His second goal came to be as a result of the brilliance of Lionel Messi, and he spoke to Deporte Total USA about how it feels to play alongside him.

“It’s a big responsibility. There are two ways to approach playing with him, you can either sink or you can swim. In my opinion, he is the best in history. You can either play with the fact he will not understand your pressure or you let it go, and he solves all that with what he does. That pass to me for my second goal was something I didn’t expect, but it makes it easier for you. You need to take advantage of that chemistry, and me and the team did just that,” he said.

Rojas is expected to feature prominently for the Herons for the remainder of the season, especially given his versatility in attack. Usually a right-sided player during his time at Corinthians, he has adapted to playing on the left, with Lionel Messi on the right in Florida.

Lionel Messi mourns Argentine football great

Argentina captain Lionel Messi joined the rest of his country to nourn the passing of legendary manager Cesar Luis Menotti. The World Cup winner passed away on Sunday aged 85 following a month-long battle with anaemia.

Messi took to Instagram to share his condolences over the death of the tactician who led Argentina to their first-ever World Cup title in 1978. The 36-year-old described him as one of the great references of Argentine football in his post.

"One of the great references of our football has left us. Condolences to his family and loved ones. RIP."

Multiple Argentine players have shared messages on social media mourning the great manager. He took charge of La Albiceleste at various levels, and also worked with Boca Juniors and Atletico Madrid.