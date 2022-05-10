"You can even feel it at the football level" - Jose Mourinho delivers honest verdict on Chelsea's current ownership situation

Former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has given his take on the current situation at the west London club.

The 58-year-old was Roman Abramovich's first managerial appointment as owner of the Blues, and went on to win three Premier League titles across two spells.

Mourinho was dismissed from the job in 2015, which was followed by unsuccessful spells at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. He is currently the manager at Serie A side AS Roma.

José Mourinho was in tears after leading Roma to the Europa Conference League final

The Portuguese boss appears to be enjoying his time in the Italian capital after guiding his side to the Europa Conference League final.

He clearly still has a soft spot for the Blues, but feels the ownership issues at the club are affecting on-field performances. He told Sky Sports:

"It's a difficult moment and you can even feel it at the football level because they have lost that level of excellence and stability. But this is at the moment, you know. If you ask me do I have someone I would like to take over my Chelsea? Then yes I have, but I close my mouth."

He added:

"I just know the club has reached such a level that it doesn't matter who it's with, Chelsea will always be Chelsea. Chelsea will always be. And my house will always be 200 metres from the stadium and I want to keep listening to the sound of happiness and success and I'm pretty sure it's going to be like that."









25 goals in all competitions

Goals v. Lazio, Atalanta and Juve

Tie-deciding goals in

AIC Serie A Player of the Month for March



Tammy Abraham made his Roma debut in our first meeting with Fiorentina this season. 25 goals in all competitions. Goals v. Lazio, Atalanta and Juve. Tie-deciding goals in UECL L-16 and SF. AIC Serie A Player of the Month for March

Mourinho huge admirer of "amazing" former Chelsea star

Roma pulled off a real coup by bringing in Blues forward Tammy Abraham last summer, and the England international has enjoyed a storming debut season in Serie A.

The 24-year-old beat Argentine legend Gabriel Batistuta's record of goals in a debut season for Roma, having netted 25 times in his 50 appearances this term.

Abraham also scored his side's winner in the Conference League semi-final against Leicester, and Mourinho is clearly a big fan of the striker.

Mourinho said:

"Against Leicester he was absolutely amazing and at this moment I joke and say 'I refuse to praise him' because he can always do better. He knows how happy I am. He knows how much I love the kid and the player and I'm proud of what we are doing and I'm so happy for Tammy."

He added:

"We have got into this situation where I demand a lot from him because I know he can do amazingly well. I don't think it's an easy decision for a young player to leave his club, his house, his city, his country and to leave the Premier League which is of course a competition that when a player is in its hard to leave."

So basically Tammy Abraham scored 15 Premier league goals at 22 years old, was deemed not good enough. So we spend £220m on strikers who have all been worse than him and we sell him for £34m to see his value increase to £80m just a year later.

