“You can expect goals” - Robbie Savage makes confident prediction for Manchester City vs Burnley

Former midfielder Robbie Savage issued his prediction for Manchester City's upcoming Premier League clash against Burnley. Speaking to PlanetSport, the Welshman spoke about the Clarets' poor record against the Cityzens, claiming that many goals would be scored.

He said:

"Can Vincent Kompany get anything from his old club Man City when he takes his Burnley side to the Etihad? It’s going to be extremely tough, especially with their record against Man City.

"Burnley have lost 16 of 17 encounters with Man City and this is going to be another one. You can expect goals. I’m going with a 4-0 Man City win."

Manchester City find themselves second in the Premier League (43), five points off Liverpool in top spot (48) but with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side have done well to counter a slide in form across November and December, where they won just one game in six. With Kevin De Bruyne returning to full fitness and Erling Haaland set to come back from injury soon as well, the defending champions look well-poised to challenge the Reds for the title.

Burnley, managed by City legend Vincent Kompany, find themselves in a difficult spot. After securing promotion from the Championship last season, the Clarets have struggled to match the quality of the Premier League this campaign. Currently, they are 19th with just 12 points from 21 games and need nothing short of a miracle to escape relegation.

Manchester City star opens up on Pep Guardiola leaving the club following Jurgen Klopp exit from Liverpool

Ake has spoken highly about Klopp.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake has stated that he does not want to think of the day Pep Guardiola leaves the club. This came after the Dutchman was asked about Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

He said (via The Mirror):

"I don't want to even think about it. Obviously, it was a bit of a shock for everyone to see the news.

"Klopp's a very good manager and done so well at Liverpool. For the Premier League, he will be a big loss. But it didn't change anything for us here. We are just focused on ourselves."

Guardiola and Klopp have enjoyed some fantastic battles during their tenures in England. Notably, the Cityzens pipped the Reds to the title in 2018-19, securing 98 points to the Merseysiders' 97. Liverpool roared back in the subsequent campaign, lifting the trophy with 99 points.