"You can feel he's really naive sometimes" - Ruben Amorim makes claim about Manchester United star after loss to Brentford

Manager Ruben Amorim has given his assessment of teenage sensation Chido Obi’s performance in Manchester United’s Premier League match with Brentford on Sunday (May 4). Chido, who made his first senior start for the Red Devils, had a game to forget, as they fell to a 4-3 loss at the Gtech Community Stadium.
With one eye on the Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao (May 8), Amorim rested a number of first-team players for the match against Thomas Frank’s men. Although Manchester United opened the scoring, Brentford won the match and extended the former’s winless run in the Premier League to six games.
Chido Obi did not only lead the line for United, but he also played the entirety of the match. However, the 17-year-old struggled to impress on his debut start, as he failed to register a shot on target throughout the game. He also lost possession four times and received a rating of 6.4, as per Sofascore.
Speaking on Obi’s performance after the match, Amorim said the young forward showed heart and work ethic but lacked the tactical sharpness and physical awareness needed at the top level.
The United boss said (via Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst's X handle):
"Chido fought all game but you can feel he’s really naive sometimes the way he puts his body [about]."
At 17 years and 156 days, Chido Obi’s inclusion in the starting XI against Brentford made him the youngest player ever to start a Premier League match for Manchester United.
"They have to understand in this season" – Ruben Amorim says 4-3 loss to Brentford was an important lesson for Manchester United youngsters
Ruben Amorim set a record with his team selection for the Premier League match against Brentford. His starting XI was United’s youngest in the Premier League, with the 11 players having an average age of 22 years and 270 days.
When Amorim was asked how important it was for the young players to learn from the loss, he said (via club's official website):
"It's really important. They have to understand in this season, this season is really important, and also to understand that we cannot do this anymore. Of course, we know the context, but this kind of season, we need to change that. They need to understand what it is to play for Manchester United."
He added:
"I think they did really well. They are not playing so much, but then they have to play 90 minutes because we have to change some other players to save them for Thursday. And I think we can help even more the young kids, especially Tyler [Fredricson]. He did quite well but for the third goal he needs more help from Amad. So, with these small things I think we can help them more, but I'm really happy with the performance of the young kids."
Manchester United are currently sitting in the 15th position on the Premier League table.