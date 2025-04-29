"You can leave with your heads held high", "Deserved more from your teammates" - Fans praise Arsenal duo despite loss to PSG

Arsenal fans on social media have singled out Myles Lewis-Skelly and Declan Rice for praise despite their loss to Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners were defeated 1-0 by the Parisians in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday, April 29.

The visitors came flying out of the blocks and Ousmane Dembele scored for PSG in the fourth minute. The Frenchman received a pass from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in an unmarked position and drilled his strike into the net.

The Parisians controlled the first 20 minutes of the encounter before Mikel Arteta's men grew into the game as they searched for the equalizer.

Desire Doue came close to doubling PSG's lead in the 31st minute against the run of play, but was denied by an excellent save from David Raya.

At the brink of halftime (45+1’), Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a brilliant stop to thwart Gabriel Martinelli's goal-bound effort. The second half commenced with Mikel Merino putting the ball into the net in the 47th minute following a cross from Rice.

However, the goal was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. Bradley Barcola (84’) and Goncalo Ramos (85’) both wasted opportunities to give PSG a two-goal advantage. Thus, the game ended 1-0 in favor of the Paris Saint-Germain outfit.

Rice maintained a passing accuracy of 91% (50/55) in his stint on the pitch. He provided two key passes, completed four tackles, and won seven out of eight ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly registered 100% (23/23) passing accuracy during the game. He drew five fouls, created one big chance, and won seven out of nine ground duels contested (via Sofascore).

Despite the loss, Arsenal fans took to X to commend the duo for their display, with one tweeting:

"Declan Rice and Myles Lewis Skelly, you can leave with your heads held high. You deserved more from your teammates."

"Rice and Skelly were the only ones who turned up!” another added.

"Anyone not named Lewis Skelly and Rice. Take your pick,” another said.

"Only Rice and Skelly showed the fight today. Ethan could have come much earlier. Need to sign a Striker this summer,” a fan opined.

"Defeat but Myles Lewis Skelly & Declan Rice are proper ballers...Without them, this would have been a hiding without Uncle Thomas...,” wrote another.

“Go there with a belief they can win” - Wayne Rooney on what Arsenal need to do against PSG in the second leg

Wayne Rooney has urged Arsenal to go into the second leg clash against PSG with confidence that they can turn the scoreline around. The Manchester United legend also stated that he wants the Gunners to win the Champions League this season.

In an interview after the Gunners' 1-0 loss to PSG. Rooney told Prime Video Sport (via Afcstuff on X):

“What Arsenal need to do is to go there with a belief they can win. I want Arsenal to win, I want them to go to the final, I want them to win the competition, but they have to go into that game with a belief.”

The second leg will be played at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 7.

