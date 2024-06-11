"You can never bet against Ronaldo, but I'll still choose him" - Sunil Chhetri predicts Golden Boot winner at Euro 2024

Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri has backed Harry Kane to win the Golden Boot at Euro 2024 ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe. Some of Europe's biggest footballers will be in action this summer, when Euro 2024 kicks-off in Germany on June 14th.

This reporter had the opportunity to speak to Chhetri, who will be Sony Sports Network's expert panelist for Euro 2024, and quizzed him about the contenders for the Golden Boot.

Ronaldo was the recipient of the Golden Boot award at Euro 2020, having netted five goals for Portugal before being knocked out by Belgium in the round of 16.

The Portuguese superstar scored 44 goals across all competitions for Al-Nassr last season. He also set a new record for the most goals (35) in a single Saudi Pro League campaign in the process.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is undoubtedly one of the main contenders for the Golden Boot at Euro 2024, but the likes of Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe are also in fine form. Coincidentally, Kane and Mbappe also scored 44 goals in all competitions last season. However, their goals have come at the top-level in Europe.

And Chhetri believes England captain Kane holds the edge over Ronaldo and Mbappe in the race for the coveted individual prize.

He explained his decision during the media confernece held by Sony Sports Network by stating:

"It's a difficult one, but you've got to pick the strikers, who are in form, who have played big tournaments before, and the ones who will have the chance to play more matches [at Euro 2024].

"I would pick Harry Kane, another player who can win [the golden boot] is Kylian Mbappe because chances of him playing more games are there.

"Purely on probability basis, [I'll choose] Kane since he plays for a team in which he is going to get a lot of supply [to find the back of the net]. England will also be the dominant side based on who they're going to play [in the tournament]."

Despite backing Kane, Chhetri warned critics from betting against the Portugal captain. However, he remained firm on his choice for the Golden Boot.

"There are many other top players you can pick, Ronaldo is one of them. You can never bet against Ronaldo, the whole world knows it but [I'll still choose] Kane."

Chhetri, who played his last game for India on June 6th, is the fourth-highest goalscorer (94) in men's international football. Ronaldo (128), Ali Daei (108) and Lionel Messi (106) are the only footballers in the world with more goals than him.

Cristiano Ronaldo set to play in final Portugal friendly before Euro 2024

Portugal play their first game of Euro 2024 on June 18th, when they lock horns with Czech Republic in Group F. As part of their build-up to the clash, Portugal have already played friendly matches against Finland and Croatia.

Notably, Ronaldo did not feature in either of these games as Portugal suffered a win and a loss, respectively. The 2016 European champions will play their final friendly match before Euro 2024 on June 11th against Republic of Ireland and head coach Roberto Martinez confirmed the Al-Nassr superstar will play the game.

However, it remains unclear whether the 39-year-old will be named in the starting line-up or will be asked to come off the bench later in the game.