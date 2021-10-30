"You can never be sure" - Jurgen Klopp discusses Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League title this season, claims consistency will be key

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes consistency will be key as the Reds look to win the 2021-22 Premier League title.

Liverpool are currently on an incredible run. Klopp's side are unbeaten across all competitions and seem to be at their absolute best. The Reds find themselves second in the Premier League table with 21 points from nine matches, only one behind leaders Chelsea.

They are also perched atop their UEFA Champions League group with three wins from three matches, including wins over AC Milan and Atletico Madrid. Liverpool have a five-point lead over the Rojiblancos in second place and look certain to qualify for the knockouts.

Speaking about his team's start to the new season to the Mirror, Klopp said:

“Are we better than 18 months ago? It's not too important; you have to be as good as you can be in the moment. The world is like this: you win 5-0 against United and everything is perfect but it was not. So far it clicked a lot so we had some pretty impressive scorelines, but we don't expect it to happen all the time. We have no problem winning a game 1-0. Absolutely not.”

While Liverpool are top of the Premier League, the German tactician believes they will have to be consistent to maintain that position until the end of the season.

“This is just the standard of the league," he said. "To be in this position in March, April or May you really have to perform at an incredibly high level and be incredibly consistent... and that's the thing you can never be sure about.”

I don't think it's possible to keep all of them happy: Jurgen Klopp on his Liverpool squad

Klopp also admitted that his rotation policy doesn't always leave the players satisfied, but felt it was necessary in the long run. So far, only top-scorer Mohamed Salah and centre-back Virgil van Dijk have started every Premier League match for Liverpool this season.

“Yes, Mo wants to play every minute of every game...that’s true, but still he never did it," he said. "None of them want to be rested actually, and if they do then it is always in other games... it’s never the game I choose to rest them in. I don't think that's possible to keep them all happy, and ask all the players - I don’t think I have, to be honest.”

He added that Brighton, who Liverpool face later today (October 30) in the Premier League, need to be respected as they are a good team.

“But to rest players against Brighton would be a crime, they are much too good to do that," he said.

Klopp concluded by stating that his Liverpool players have learned to accept his decisions as the ultimate goal for everyone concerned is to win matches.

“When you play for Liverpool, the thing you have to do is win games, and as a footballer you learn early that you have to accept the decisions a manager makes," Klopp explained. "My team is doing that obviously – that doesn't mean they are always happy about the decision, they just accept it.”

Following the clash against Brighton, Jurgen Klopp's men will take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Liverpool will then return to Premier League action with a clash against West Ham on November 7.

