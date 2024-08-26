"You can play football wherever you want, right?" - When Dutch legend blasted Lionel Messi amid Al Hilal rumors

Dutch football great Marco van Basten once criticized Lionel Messi for his reported transfer move. In 2023, the Argentine, who was playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the time, had made an unscheduled trip to Saudi Arabia amid transfer speculation.

Messi was in the last year of his contract with the Ligue 1 club. The iconic attacker was rumored to leave PSG for free, with his former club Barcelona interested in acquiring his services. Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal were another club looking to sign big names at the time.

AFP had reported that Lionel Messi had agreed to a switch to the Middle-East side for a deal worth £400 million which would make him the highest-paid player in the world.

Trending

In an interview with Ziggo Sport, Van Basten blasted the Argentine ace for considering a move to the Saudi Pro League.

"I think it's poor. That you still have to go there for a lot of money... You've earned plenty, go do things you like. I can't imagine that. You are your own boss, aren't you? You can play football wherever you want, right?," Van Basten said (via GOAL).

Lionel Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr in 2023, earning around €200 million annually. Had the move materialized, Messi would have eclipsed the Portuguese legend as the highest-earning player in the world.

"I ask for forgiveness" - When Lionel Messi apologized to PSG for his unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia

After Lionel Messi made the promotional trip to Saudi Arabia without PSG's permission, the club suspended him for two matches. The 2022 World Cup winner had to issue an apology to the Ligue 1 club and his teammates for missing a practice session.

The 37-year-old posted a short video on Instagram to address the controversy and said he thought he had an "off day" similar to previous weeks.

"Hello, I wanted to make this video about what is happening. First of all, ask for forgiveness from my teammates and the club. Honestly, I thought we were going to have an off day as it had been the case in the weeks prior," Messi said.

"I had this trip to [Saudi] Arabia organized, which I had canceled before, and this time I couldn’t cancel," he clarified. "Again, ask for forgiveness from what I did and I will be waiting for whatever the club decides. Hugs," he added.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier was asked about the star player's suspension. The Frenchman said it was the club's decision and not his.

"I'm employed by the club, and that is my role... The decision had nothing to do with me. I was informed of the decision," Galtier said (via ESPN).

Lionel Messi ended up moving from PSG at the end of the season. However, instead of the Middle East, he joined Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback