“You can probably coach him” - Ray Parlour chooses between Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres amid Arsenal links

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has chosen the striker that he would like his boyhood club to sign in the upcoming transfer window. The 52-year-old claimed that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko would be a more suitable option for the Gunners than Sporting CP's Swedish star Viktor Gyokeres.

Since his €24 million move to Sporting from EFL Championship side Coventry in 2023, Gyokeres has dominated for the Lisbon-based outfit. He has racked up a whopping 97 goals and 28 assists in just 102 appearances for the Leoes, garnering interest from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Sesko has also been a consistent performer over the past two seasons. Catching attention with his aerial prowess and powerful dribbling, he has bagged 39 goals and eight assists in 87 appearances for Leipzig.

When the likes of Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka went down injured last season, the lack of depth in the Gunners' attack was exposed. With Mikel Arteta having to rely on makeshift strikers like Mikel Merino and Leandro Trossard, a lot of great chances were wasted by his side.

The primary objective for Arteta in the summer transfer window will likely be to secure the services of a new centre-forward. The choice is likely narrowed down to two options - Sesko and Gyokeres - and Parlour has explained why he would pick the former.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the 52-year-old said (via JustArsenal):

"He (Sesko) is very quick and strong, so he could fit into the Premier League. He is only 21 as well, so you can probably coach him. Gyokeres played for Coventry City and knows the English game. He has been brilliant for Sporting and, obviously, Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim knows him. But, from an Arsenal point of view, I would probably go for Sesko."

"Not yet" - Fabrizio Romano makes claim about Benjamin Sesko's move to Arsenal, says Viktor Gyokeres is still an 'option'

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that an agreement for Slovenian forward Benjamin Sesko's move to Arsenal is further than anticipated.

Multiple reports have claimed that the Gunners have agreed on terms with the 21-year-old's current club, RB Leipzig. However, in his recent YouTube video, Romano debunked the claims, saying (via Give Me Sport):

"So I think the situation remains one to watch in the next few days because, for Sesko, Arsenal are working, but as of today, a deal is not done. So I'm not sending a negative message. I'm saying that there is still work to do. I saw some reports say that an agreement was done between Arsenal and Leipzig... We are not yet at that stage."

He further said that Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres is still on the Gunners' target list and remains a realistic option, adding:

"Talks are ongoing but as of today Wednesday (June 12) the deal is not done yet. So we have to wait. We have to see what happens with Sesko. We have to remember that Viktor Gyokeres remains a strong option in the list."

Besides Sesko and Gyokeres, Arsenal are looking to seal the signings of Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad and Rodrygo from Real Madrid.

