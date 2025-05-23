“You can reach a final with good luck, you can never win a league with only luck” - Liverpool boss Arne Slot on why he prefers league title over UCL

Liverpool boss Arne Slot shared his thoughts on why he prefers to win a league title over the UEFA Champions League. The Dutch tactician led the Reds to the Premier League title in his first season at the club.

Liverpool has acquired 83 points from 37 games in the Premier League this season, with one fixture left this season. The Merseysiders officially won the league at the end of last month when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 at Anfield. It marked their second Premier League title after they won their maiden one under Jurgen Klopp's guidance in the 2019-20 season, and overall 20th English league title.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Liverpool boss Arne Slot reflected on his first season at Anfield, indicating that he values the league title over the Champions League. Slot said:

"You can reach a final with good luck, and you can never win a league with only having a lot of luck. Maybe we were a bit lucky that City had, for the first time in five years, a difficult period. But we were also part of that difficult period, because we beat them at home [when] they had already lost a few... and we didn't have one, and that's what you need when you want to win a league like this. You cannot have a longer period of games where you drop points."

Despite finishing first in the league phase table of the Champions League, Liverpool were knocked out of the competition in the Round of 16. They lost 4-1 to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw. The Parisiens are notably in the UCL final and set to clash against Inter Milan on May 31.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot responds to Mikel Arteta's comments on the Reds' Premier League win

In his aforementioned interview with BBC Sport, Liverpool coach Arne Slot also responded to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's comments on their Premier League win.

This month, Arteta claimed red cards and injuries affected their league campaign. The Spaniard also highlighted that the Reds were lucky to have won the league when they had only 82 points, while Arsenal were runners-up in the last two consecutive seasons, despite having 89 and 84 points respectively.

"Everybody has the right to have his own opinion. What he meant was: 'Sometimes you have to be in the right place at the right time.' I totally agree with him on that. Only not in a Premier League season. So in a Champions League, FA Cup, World Cups, then it is about 'in the right time in the right place'. In a season that's so long, then normally the best team wins the league," Slot opined in light of Arteta's comments.

Arsenal, meanwhile, came second in the Premier League for their third consecutive season under Mikel Arteta. They managed to qualify for the Champions League semi-finals, but lost 3-1 on aggregate to PSG, who also knocked out Liverpool in the Round of 16.

