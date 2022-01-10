“You can see this in his game now” – Thomas Tuchel names improved Chelsea player who can become 'important'

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has hailed Saul Niguez's improved performances in recent weeks.

Saul, who joined the Premier League outfit from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan deal last summer, had a slow start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Spaniard flattered to deceive and was benched for the majority of the first half of the current campaign.

However, Saul has found his way back into the Blue's playing XI for non-league matches, with several midfielders currently sidelined by injuries.

Tuchel was impressed with Saul's performance in the first leg of the EFL Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur and told Chelsea's official website:

“I think he [Saul Niguez] will be an important player for us and I hope so as well. The game against Tottenham was a huge step forward for Saul and he showed what he can do with his abilities."

Tuchel praised Saul's performance against Chesterfield in the FA Cup as well, saying:

“Against Chesterfield he was part of a strong squad. Okay, it was against a fifth division side so there was no need for us to be overran in midfield but he still did well with his performance. I see more confidence in him with each game, he is in good shape and his adaptation to the way we play has gone further from before."

Tuchel believes Saul is adapting better to English conditions with each passing day. The German tactician explained:

“You can see this in his game now. He is more open, he understands the language better now and these are all important things to consider when talking about Saul and how much he has improved recently."

He added:

“He is having much more impact on games than he was doing at the beginning of the season and this is very important because I’m convince we will need every player to compete in every competition from now until the end of the season, especially at the moment where we are playing every three days.”

Chelsea might miss out on signing Lucas Digne

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews Aston Villa are in advanced negotiations to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, with the left-back understood to favour a move to Steven Gerrard's side. Aston Villa are in advanced negotiations to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, with the left-back understood to favour a move to Steven Gerrard's side. 📝 https://t.co/aRdcnKCc1n

Sky Sports reported on Monday that Aston Villa are now leading the race to sign Lucas Digne from Everton. In addition to Villa, the left-back is reportedly being chased by Newcastle United, Chelsea and West Ham United.

However, Sky reported that Aston Villa have already agreed personal terms with the player.

The Blues have a problem at left wing-back with Ben Chilwell set to miss the remainder of the season. The English defender suffered an ACL injury in November against Juventus.

Also Read Article Continues below

Hence the Blues were linked with a move for Digne, who could have filled in on the left side of the defense. But it seems Tuchel will miss out on signing the French international.

Edited by Samya Majumdar