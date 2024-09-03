"You can see that hunger, that desire, year on year" - Raheem Sterling reveals why he believes Arsenal is the 'perfect fit' for him

Raheem Sterling has praised his new club, Arsenal, after completing a deadline-day switch from Chelsea. The 29-year-old signed for the north London side on a season-long loan.

New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca had sidelined Sterling from the first-team squad after deeming him surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge. The Englishman was linked with a move to Manchester United in the final days of the transfer window, but eventually joined the Gunners on loan.

In his first interview after signing for the Gunners, Sterling highlighted why it is the perfect move for him.

"I’m buzzing. It’s one where we left it late but it’s one I was hoping for. Looking at everything, I’m just like: ‘this is a perfect fit for me’, and I’m super happy that we got it over the line," Sterling said.

"It’s a perfect fit for me to be at a football club like this, where you can see that hunger, that desire, year on year, they are pushing and pushing and pushing. That’s exactly how I am as a person," he added.

Since Mikel Arteta's appointment as the Arsenal manager in December 2019, the Gunners have gone from strength to strength and managed to challenge for the Premier League title in the last two campaigns.

"Each year you want to get better and do better than the previous year. Hopefully, I can gel really well with the boys and get going. It’s time now to meet the boys, get settled in and hopefully now see some game time and make my mark," Sterling said.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City star will hope to make his Arsenal debut after the international break as Arteta's men take on arch-rivals Tottenham in the North London derby on September 15.

Raheem Sterling reunited with Mikel Arteta at Arsenal

At Arsenal, four-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling will be reunited with Mikel Arteta. The Spaniard was Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, where Sterling spent seven seasons.

The England international praised the Gunners boss and highlighted that he can't wait to get started.

"He [Arteta] is a top guy, a top character. I’ve been watching his journey because I spent some time with him at Manchester City, and to see him come in here and stamp his mark on this amazing football club, with this amazing history, it says a lot about him and the great job he is doing here," Sterling said.

The former Liverpool and Manchester City forward has been given the jersey number 30.

