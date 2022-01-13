“You can see how influential he is” – Malang Sarr admits ‘amazing’ Chelsea teammate always tries to help the team

Chelsea defender Malang Sarr has praised the influence of his teammate Antonio Rudiger on the team. The German defender has been in great form for the Blues since the arrival of manager Thomas Tuchel in January last year.

Praising Rudiger's game and his leadership in the team, Sarr said:

“He is amazing on and off the pitch. What you see is him on the pitch always giving his heart, giving energy and always helping his team-mates and you can see how influential he is. He’s not just big, he’s a good, good player with the ball and he always tries to help the team, not just himself, to bring the toughness to the squad and just to lead.”

Rudiger's immediate future is in doubt, however. He is in the final year of his contract at the club and will become a free agent in the summer. Addressing Rudiger’s future, Sarr added:

“This is something I don’t know, but I know he’s a great player and he’s with us every day in training, helping his team-mates and to see him. I really enjoy to be around him every day and play with him.”

The club will be hoping to retain their star defender by tying him down to a new contract. Rudiger scored the only goal in the Blues' last match against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the second leg of the Carabao Cup. This saw them win 1-0 on the night and and 3-0 on aggregate to make their place in the final. The Blues will face either Liverpool or Arsenal in the final.

Thomas Tuchel bullish about Rudiger's Chelsea future

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC Tuchel on Toni Rudiger out of contract: "I can't predict the future. I don't know if his agents are talking with other clubs, now it's possible. I'm sure he knows how much I rate him - we are in communication with him, the club is trying the very best". Tuchel on Toni Rudiger out of contract: "I can't predict the future. I don't know if his agents are talking with other clubs, now it's possible. I'm sure he knows how much I rate him - we are in communication with him, the club is trying the very best". 🔵 #CFC https://t.co/F0ziPcWXSg

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel remains confident about Rudiger's future at the club. When asked about Rudiger's future, Tuchel said:

“We have lots to offer. He is the player that he is in a Chelsea shirt, in a Chelsea environment. I think he knows it very well.”

The player has remained tight-lipped on the matter. However, reports have emerged that the defender has held talks with clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Rudiger, in his interview, preferred to keep his focus on the current season rather than his personal contract situation.

“I am enjoying it,” he said. “You have to see it in chapters. I am enjoying this chapter. It is the best time of my career. There are a lot of tough games to play. The schedule is getting busier and busier and we have to be up for it.”

- @altobelli13 "I talked to Antonio Rüdiger last week about his (open) future: 'You won't hear from me until the day of the final decision.' He is very thankful to Thomas Tuchel. My opinion is: he will sign a new contract for Chelsea." "I talked to Antonio Rüdiger last week about his (open) future: 'You won't hear from me until the day of the final decision.' He is very thankful to Thomas Tuchel. My opinion is: he will sign a new contract for Chelsea."- @altobelli13 https://t.co/qmL3qDtHBj

Chelsea risk losing not only Rudiger in the summer. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and academy boy Andreas Christensen are also in the final year of their respective contracts at the club.

