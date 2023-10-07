“You can see signs of that" - Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool star is similar to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira 

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has compared 21-year-old Reds midfielder Ryan Gravenberch to Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The 47-year-old ex-Gunners star is considered as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League era. He made a staggering 401 appearances for the north Londoners, scoring 32 goals and providing 45 assists across all competitions.

Gravenberch, who joined Anfield from Bayern Munich for €40 million this summer, netted his first goal for Liverpool in the 2-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in midweek (October 5).

Comparing the Netherlands International to Vieira, Carragher said (via TBR):

“Just looking at him, he looks like a footballer: the size, the physique. He reminds me a little bit of Patrick Vieira, that way he glides through with the ball. You can see signs of that."

Since joining the Reds, Gravenberch has appeared six times across all competitions, bagging a goal and two assists. Adding about the midfielder who's racked up a total playing time of 241 minutes for Liverpool, Carragher said:

"As for Gravenberch, he hasn’t played as much, you are looking at the potential and thinking it could be something really special there. You are seeing signs of that, the way he moves and glides past people. There is something there and, if Jurgen Klopp and his staff can make that into something good, we could have a really special player."

In the absence of the suspended Curtis Jones, Gravenberch could see his first Premier League start against Brighton on Sunday (October 8).

Liverpool fail in appeal to overturn Curtis Jones' red card from Tottenham clash

Liverpool have announced that the club failed an appeal to overturn midfielder Curtis Jones' red card from the Reds' 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on September 30.

Jones was sent off in the 26th minute of the aforementioned match for a poor challenge on Spurs' midfielder Yves Bissouma. Referee Simon Hooper upgraded the card to red after VAR advised him to relook at the tackle, which saw the 22-year-old's foot roller over the ball and catch Bissouma's shin.

Hence, Jones will serve a three-match suspension, missing Premier League matches against Brighton, Everton and Nottingham Forest. This season, the youngster has managed five league appearances, starting four of those clashes.

After coming through the ranks at Liverpool, Jones has completed 104 senior appearances for the Reds, bagging 11 goals and 11 assists across competitions.