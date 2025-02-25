"You can’t argue against it" - Jamie Carragher explains how Mohamed Salah can have a greater legacy at Liverpool than Steven Gerrard

Jamie Carragher has stated that Mohamed Salah will have a bigger legacy at Liverpool than Steven Gerrard if he wins the Ballon d'Or or another PFA Player of the Year award. He believes that the Egyptian has done enough to get close to the Reds legend and is close to overtaking him as the club's number-one player.

Ad

Speaking on The Overlap, Carragher stated that although Gerrard spent the majority of his career with Liverpool, Salah could take over soon. He believes that the former Chelsea man could be considered Liverpool's best ever player if he wins the Ballon d'Or and said (via Rousing the KOP):

"Great players come and I didn’t think ‘How could anyone do more than Stevie?’ he spent his whole career at the club, what happened in Istanbul and the cup final a year later. But Salah is going to get Player of the Year. I don’t think anyone has won Player of the Year three times, and if he wins the Ballon d’Or as well."

Ad

Trending

“I am thinking, ‘I hope Stevie is not watching,’ even though he is my man in football and I have played with him. If someone argued that Salah was Liverpool’s number one player, if he wins the Ballon d’Or or another PFA Player of the Year, you can’t argue against it. The things he could achieve are mind-blowing.”

Ad

Mohamed Salah is touted to be the front-runner for the Ballon d'Or this year. He has been in stunning form for the Reds and has helped them stay on top of the Premier League table and finish at the top of the UEFA Champions League table in the league phase.

Mohamed Salah has a disadvantage of playing for Egypt in Ballon d'Or chase, says Liverpool legend

Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah would have a tough time winning the Ballon d'Or with an average season at Liverpool, even if he won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Egypt. He believes that Mbappe would be able to get his hands on the France Football award with a poor Real Madrid season if he manages to win the EUROs or the FIFA World Cup.

Ad

He wrote on X:

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that MO Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Balon D’or. If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP I don’t think he would win the Balon d’or."

Ad

"Because I don’t think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments. But if Mbappe had an average season at Real Madrid but won the World Cup/Euros he would still have a great opportunity.

Expand Tweet

Jamie Carragher's comments on AFCON have come under scrutiny, with several former players calling him disrespectful for saying the African competition was not a major tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback