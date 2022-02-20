“You can’t buy that as a manager” – Tony Cascarino sends strong message to Jurgen Klopp about Liverpool man

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino has urged Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to give James Milner a new deal. The Irishman believes Milner could be key to the rise of youngsters such as Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones at Anfield, just like Gary McAllister was to Steven Gerrard.

Milner has been at Anfield since the summer of 2015, bagging 26 goals and 44 assists in 275 games across competitions. The 36-year-old, though, will be out of contract in the summer.

Cascarino wants Milner to stay at the club, telling talkSPORT:

"Steven Gerrard when he was a young man coming through, Gary McAllister joined Liverpool, I think he was 35 when he joined and he was fantastic for Gerrard. I think the influence of Milner will be on Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones."

"And Jordan Henderson would be a similar influence. That type of mentality in the dressing room, you can't buy that as a manager. James Milner is a team player.Every dressing room meeting, every training session, every match he plays, whether he's a sub, he never shirks his responsibility for the team. That to Klopp, is really important."

The Irishman then cited Fernandinho's influence on Rodri at Manchester City to buttress his point, adding:

"Fernandinho is the same. Why is Rodri playing to the level that he is? Is it the influence of Fernandinho, and what he did for City to set the standards? Because great players set the standards for others to follow."

"He's (Milner) had 800 games, and has James Milner every played badly for anybody? Newcastle, Aston Villa, City and Liverpool all of them; he has played really well for over a long period of time. That in itself is incredible."

James Milner's contractual situation at Liverpool

The Englishman remains pivotal to the Reds

James Milner is in the final year of his contract with the Reds, meaning he could leave Anfield as a free agent in the summer. Rumours suggest that the Merseysiders are contemplating tying the midfielder to a new contract or not, as he is already 36.

Meanwhile, the Englishman continues to be a reliable figure for Jurgen Klopp, and could get a short-term deal. So far this season, Milner has made 25 appearances for Liverpool across competitions, recording three assists.

