“You can’t go and win the Premier League if you do that” - Liverpool legend blames Arteta for Arsenal decision after draw vs Man City

Former Liverpool defender Steve Nicol has slammed Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after their 1-1 draw against Manchester City on Sunday. He blamed the Spaniard for being too cautious and not starting the likes of Eberechi Eze.

Ad

The Gunners hosted the Cityzens in a crucial Premier League clash at the Emirates. Arteta chose to start a midfield three of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, and Martin Zubimendi. Eberechi Eze started on the bench.

While the Englishman came on in the second half, he could only help Arsenal secure a late 1-1 draw. When Arteta was asked about his starting midfield three in his post-match press conference, he refused to explain his decision. Steve Nicol has responded to it on ESPN FC and said:

Ad

Trending

“The only comment I’m interested in is the midfield three. He can talk all he wants about [how] they dominated, but he started the game to be strong. He didn’t start the game to go and win the game. Instead of starting the game trying to win it, he was cautious. You can’t go and win the Premier League [if you do that]. Nobody is going to hand it to you. You have to step on the field and use all the quality in the players you have to go and actually win the thing.

Ad

“Look at the line-up, you’ve got a guy like Eze sitting on the bench. Are you telling me that Merino is better than Eze in the middle of the park? Even if you want to go with Arteta’s nonsense about ‘they were good in midweek’, are you telling me Eze shouldn’t be playing ahead of Trossard? It just makes no sense. He was cautious and it has backfired because he was then forced to bring Eze on in the second half. And surprise, surprise, who played that ball in behind for Martinelli [to score the equaliser]? There is your answer. They got it 100 per cent wrong and Arteta only has himself to blame for starting the wrong team.”

Ad

Eze provided the assist for Gabriel Martinelli's equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time against Manchester City.

What did Mikel Arteta say about Arsenal's midfield three after Manchester City draw?

The Gunners had started Rice, Merino, and Zubimendi in their midfield in their UEFA Champions League clash against Athletic Club on September 16. They won 2-0 at the San Mames Stadium. Mikel Arteta started the same midfield against Manchester City, and they narrowly secured a draw.

Ad

In the post-match press conference, the Spaniard was asked about the midfield, and he answered (via Arsenal.com):

"Because I thought it was the best one to start the game. Nobody asked me about the midfield three in Bilbao."

Arsenal dominated the game on Sunday, as Pep Guardiola adopted a more pragmatic approach. The Gunners had 68% possession and attempted 12 shots as compared to City's six. Both sides had three shots on target. However, Erling Haaland gave Manchester City the lead in the ninth minute before Martinelli restored parity.

Arsenal are second in the Premier League standings, five points behind Liverpool. Manchester City, meanwhile, are ninth, three points behind the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More