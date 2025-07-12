“You can’t imagine it” - Ivan Rakitic reveals what he ‘always’ told Barcelona hero Lionel Messi about Argentina captain’s nobility

Former Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has revealed what he often told Lionel Messi about his influence during their time together at the club. The Argentine star is a living legend of the sport and his performances have inspired millions across the planet, helping him win a record eight Ballon d’Or awards.
Speaking about the legendary figure in a recent discussion with the press, Rakitic shared what he often told the World Cup winner. He revealed that the Argentine was often unaware of the sway he held over others. Rakitic also went on to claim that many players choose to join Barcelona not just because they love the club, but also due to their admiration for Messi.
Rakitic was quoted as saying by BarcaUniversal:
“He didn’t even know the ability he had to impress people with his presence. That’s also the nobility he has. I always told him: ‘Leo, you don’t know what you can do with a gesture to a partner. You can’t imagine it.’
"Many of us are here, of course, because we love Barça, but also because we love being able to be on a team with you,”
Rakitic is one of the players who shared the pitch the most with Lionel Messi during the forward's illustrious career. The Croatian played 277 games alongside Messi at Barcelona, averaging 2.35 points per game and combining with him for 27 goals in just under 18,500 minutes.
Lionel Messi continues to dream of Barcelona return
Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has said that he still dreams of potentially returning to Catalonia despite leaving four years ago. The Argentine star began his career with the Catalan outfit after he came through their famed La Masia youth development ranks to become the greatest player in the history of the Spanish club.
Messi is the most prolific and creative player in Blaugrana's history, with 672 goals and 303 assists in 778 games for the side.
Speaking about his future plans in November 2024, the Argentine star was quoted by Fabrizio Romano as saying:
“My family and I always think about the possibility of returning to live there one day. My children, my wife and I miss our life there a lot. We miss our friends”
Lionel Messi is currently contracted to MLS franchise Inter Miami where his deal runs until the end of the year. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to extend his deal with that Florida-based side.