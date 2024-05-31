“You can’t do it” - Darren Bent warns new Liverpool boss Arne Slot about ‘biggest mistake’ he could make at Anfield

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent has warned Arne Slot against trying to change everything at Liverpool like David Moyes did at Manchester United and failed. He believes that the Dutch tactician should take things slowly and not rush into decisions at Anfield.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent opened up on the incoming Liverpool manager, stating:

"The biggest mistake he can make and I hope he doesn't do it, well I kind of do because I'm an Arsenal fan, but what I hope he doesn't do is what I heard David Moyes did [at Man United]. He came in and tried to change everything. Like the menu, things like that.

Trending

"If he comes in Arne Slot and slowly starts to tweak one or two things, change a little bit of this, little bit of that, I think it will have a better effect. But if he comes in day one and tries to be like 'right I'm in charge now, no more this, no more that' and the players have been used to it for the last decade. You can't do it."

Arne Slot has been named as the replacement for Jurgen Klopp, who left the club this summer. Slot joins the Reds from Feyenoord, where he spent three seasons.

Former Liverpool manager warns Arne Slot

Brendan Rodgers has also sent a warning to Arne Slot. The former Liverpool manager stated that the Reds were in a transition and also used to Jurgen Klopp's methods.

He added that the Dutch tactician was a great manager and would eventually do well at Anfield. He told talkSPORT:

"I think it is a transition. When someone has been at a club for so long like Jurgen, he has his stamp all over the club, the staff, the players. He and his staff will move on, one or two players will move on. There will be that transitional period but Arne's a good guy. I came across him when we played Feyenoord in the Champions League this season. His teams play good football and I am sure it will be a really good fit for him. Liverpool, another of those clubs, iconic club, big history, and I am sure he will go in and do really well."

Liverpool have also parted ways with Joel Matip and Thiago after their contracts expired. The Reds recently announced that both players will be leaving this summer.