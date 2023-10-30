"You can’t leave people walking past you" - Roy Keane pinpoints Manchester United star's flaws after 3-0 Man City defeat 

Manchester United icon Roy Keane took aim at Christian Eriksen's lack of physicality during the Red Devils' 3-0 loss to Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday, October 29.

Pep Guardiola and Co. ran riot in their Premier League clash and emerged as the deserved victors. Erling Haaland's brace and Phil Foden's goal secured all three points for the Cityzens.

Manchester United have now lost seven out of their 14 games across all competitions, with five of these coming in the league. They are languishing in eighth place with just 15 points from 10 games.

Roy Keane blasted Manchester United for being outclassed by Manchester City in all aspects of the game. He told Sky Sports (via METRO):

"Different levels, the pace they play at, they control the ball. City weren’t even at their best. You saw it in the cup final at the end of last season, they’re just toying with United now. It’s different levels."

"It’s almost… I wouldn’t say embarrassing, I do feel for the United players but listen, they are short in every aspect of it technically, tactically. And worrying for me, physically, United look so off it, credit to Man City they’re an outstanding team. United… where do you start and where do you finish? Long way back for this team."

When analyzing City's third goal, Keane added:

"United are gone there, look at Eriksen. That’s the worry for me, the physical side of the game from United. I know the players have been run ragged and they’re tired in the season when you’re watching, but you can’t leave people walking past you."

Eriksen had a poor game in midfield, with a pass accuracy of just 71%. He completed zero accurate crosses, was dispossessed twice, and won zero tackles. The Red Devils midfielder also lost three duels and won zero in return.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag explains why he subbed off Rasmus Hojlund following jeers from home crowd

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag explained why he decided to substitute Rasmus Hojlund in the 73rd minute for Alejandro Garnacho after the former's removal sparked boos from the Old Trafford faithful.

Hojlund has had a decent start to his Manchester United tenure following his big-money summer move from Atalanta. He has scored three goals in 11 appearances so far but has failed to get off the mark in the Premier League.

Despite starting against City, the 20-year-old was unable to have too much of an impact and was brought off for Garnacho, much to the fans' displeasure.

Ten Hag said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I have to protect Rasmus Hojlund and I have to protect the team. He is putting so much effort in pressing, going in the transitions, going long ways and being in the fight with the tough opposition."

He added:

"And we are losing the game 2-0, he is not used to it - three games in a week. So I have to protect him and I also have to protect the team and bring some energy in. We have bench players - Mason Mount and Garnacho - we know he can change games. That is the argument why we subbed him."

Hojlund will be hoping to start for Manchester United against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday, November 1.