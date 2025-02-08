“You can’t live your life through your son” - Arsenal legend mocks Erling Haaland’s father for making controversial statement after Man City loss

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has mocked Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, following the latter's criticism of Gunners youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly. Alf-Inge slammed the youngster for copying the former Borussia Dortmund striker's celebration after scoring against Manchester City.

Lewis-Skelly performed the meditation celebration in a heated game that saw the north Londoners secure a 5-1 win. However, some people in the footballing world haven't taken well to the 18-year-old's celebration, including Alf-Inge, who reminded Gunners fans of their lack of silverware in recent years.

Hitting back at Haaland's father, Smith said (via Now Arsenal):

“Haaland ’s dad had a little chip, didn’t he? Saying, ‘oh, yeah, all those trophies you’ve won,’ or something like that. I thought, ‘oh, leave it.’ It’s just funny!"

“By the way, Alf-Inge, you didn’t win much! Back in your box. You can’t live your life through your son, you know. It was a great moment, wasn’t it? Those kinds of things are great.”

Erling Haaland has managed to win the Premier League trophy twice already at Manchester City, along with one UEFA Champions League title. However, his father failed to claim any silverware during his three-year spell with the Cityzens between 2000 and 2003.

Meanwhile, Lewis-Skelly has been impressive for Arsenal this season, filling in for Riccardo Calafiori numerous times. The youngster has seemingly become the first choice under Mikel Arteta, having made 10 league appearances this season, bagging one goal.

Graeme Souness warns Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly after mocking Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has warned Arsenal left-back Myles Lewis-Skelly after the teenager mocked Erling Haaland's celebration during the win over Manchester City.

Despite issuing his warning, the pundit was also impressed with the left-back's performance and attitude against the Cityzens. He wrote in his Daily Mail Column (via GOAL):

"But I have to say, having seen that celebration, I think he needs to wind his neck in. At 18, it’s a bit early to be going down the road of mimicking a player like Haaland, someone who’s achieved great things in our league. Wait till you’ve won a few things in our game, son. Just give it a few years."

"Listen and learn every day until then. Know that someone so young going down that road is not a good look."

Lewis-Skelly and Arsenal are not in action till Saturday, February 15, when they face Leicester City in the Premier League.

