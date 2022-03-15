"You can't live with being poor" - Paul Merson claims he is worried about Chelsea as off-field issues continue

It's been a tough ride for Chelsea over the last couple of days amid sanctions placed on the club and its owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has expressed worry over the fate of the Blues, with rumors hinting at a potential change of ownership at Stamford Bridge.

Multiple suitors are said to have expressed interest in buying the club in recent days. Paul Merson's concern lies in whether the new owners will be able to cough up as much cash as Roman Abramovich did during his time in charge of the club.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government - meaning he is now unable to sell the club. Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government - meaning he is now unable to sell the club.

"It could be," the Englishman told Sky Sports when asked if the Blues' days of competing at the top are over. "You are talking about £3bn this club cost him (Abramovich). That’s the prices I have seen.

"I don't know how higher this club can go. They have won everything in the game. You look at Liverpool, they bought that club for so many millions that it’s worth billions now."

Paul Merson then warned that the Blues could be blown away if the potential owners do not love the club in the same way as Abramovich.

"Whoever buys this football club, they will have to love Chelsea like Abramovich did because if they don’t, then it’s going to fizzle away," he continued.

Football Daily @footballdaily



says it's hypocritical of Chelsea fans to be annoyed at him for saying Man United should target Thomas Tuchel 🗣 "Chelsea football club have taken advantage of every other club in the last 20 years because of Roman Abramovich." @Carra23 says it's hypocritical of Chelsea fans to be annoyed at him for saying Man United should target Thomas Tuchel 🗣 "Chelsea football club have taken advantage of every other club in the last 20 years because of Roman Abramovich."@Carra23 says it's hypocritical of Chelsea fans to be annoyed at him for saying Man United should target Thomas Tuchel https://t.co/1qMFYXRV48

"I don’t see anyone coming into this football again and spending that kind of money. And I worry for Chelsea now. When you have seen such riches, you can’t live with being poor. It was in a song. And that’s the way it is."

What do the sanctions mean for Chelsea?

Roman Abramovich won't benefit from the sale of the club

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich became an unpopular figure due to his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who recently launched an invasion of Ukraine.

As part of pressuring the 'aggressor', the UK government placed several sanctions on the Blues' CEO.

As part of the sanctions, the club cannot be sold by Abramovich. Similarly, ticket and merchandise sales have also been banned. It remains to be seen where the whole situation will lead in the coming weeks.

