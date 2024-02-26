“You can’t paint in any other way” - Andy Robertson slams Chelsea star for ‘really bad’ moment in Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool

Andy Robertson has slammed Moises Caicedo for his tackle that led to Ryan Gravenberch's ankle injury in Liverpool's 1-0 Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea (February 25).

Although the Reds ended the night with celebrations thanks to Virgil van Dijk's 118th-minute winner, it was preceded by the frustration of losing Gravenberch early on.

After receiving treatment, the Netherlands international needed to be stretchered off the field in the 28th minute. Speaking in an interview after the match, Robertson said about his teammate with whom he's played nine games (via Metro):

"Ryan’s [injury] is a really bad tackle. You can’t paint in any other way. It’s a really bad tackle on his ankle and you’ve just got to hope it’s not as bad as the pain he was feeling on the pitch."

"So fingers crossed for that one and and hopefully, slowly but surely, we get the lads back because it is mounting up now and we have to keep going the way we’re going just now."

He added:

"But hopefully we start introducing players back into the squad and we get stronger and stronger. Then hopefully we’ll be back to a fully fit squad soon enough that we can really push until the end of the season."

Since his reported €40 million move from Bayern Munich last summer, Gravenberch has made 31 appearances for Liverpool across competitions. From those matches, he's scored three goals and assisted two.

Gary Neville reacts to Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win against Chelsea

Gary Neville

Manchester United legend Gary Neville had no sympathy for Chelsea following their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool on Sunday. The Reds were without several key players, including Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others.

Despite that, they managed more shots (24 to 19) and attempts on target (11 to nine). Slamming the west Londoners' performance after the match, Neville told Sky Sports:

"In extra-time it's been Klopp's kids against the blue, billion-pound bottlejobs. Liverpool have been absolutely sensational. Those young players have been incredible. Klopp must be so proud."

"However, for Chelsea, I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. Mauricio Pochettino's players have shrunk."

Next for Jurgen Klopp's men is a fifth round of FA Cup tie against Southampton on Wednesday (February 28). Meanwhile, Chelsea host Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup on the same day.