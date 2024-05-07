“You can’t be perfect in every game” - Ex-Chelsea star defends Erling Haaland with Cristiano Ronaldo comparison after Roy Keane criticism

Former Chelsea attacker Tony Cascarino has defended Erling Haaland with a comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo, following Roy Keane's comments about the Manchester City striker.

The Manchester United legend's criticism of the Norway international came after the Cityzens played out a 0-0 draw against Arsenal on March 31. In a game where Haaland barely influenced proceedings, Keane compared the striker's general play to a League Two star.

Believing such comments to be rather harsh, Cascarino told talkSPORT:

"I understand that he (Erling Haaland) has got some sort of limitations. It's not just the goals and finishes. It's his physical presence that will drive teams. His ability to run 100 metres in a really quick time. Everything about him, his ability, left foot, right foot."

"I watched Cristiano Ronaldo a couple of times live and didn't particularly play well. One of the world's best players ever you know. You can't be perfect in every game."

Although Haaland has failed to hit the heights of last season, he's found the net on 36 occasions and provided six assists in 41 games across competitions this season. He will certainly play a key role if Manchester City are to retain the Premier League trophy this season.

The Manchester outfit are second, a point behind leaders Arsenal, but have a game in hand. In his latest outing, the former Borussia Dortmund man bagged four goals in a 5-1 win against Wolves on Saturday (May 4).

Jamie Carragher likens Erling Haaland's goal vs Wolves to Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland

Liverpool hero Jamie Carragher compared Erling Haaland's second goal against Wolves to Cristiano Ronaldo. The 23-year-old rose high from Rodri's cross to find the far corner through his head in the 35th minute to double his side's lead on Saturday.

Ronaldo, who is popular for his incredible leap, has helped himself to several headed goals over the years. In all, the 39-year-old forward has scored 118 times with his head.

Speaking during his commentary duties with Sky Sports, Carragher said about the goal (via MSN):

"(Haaland's second goal), Cristiano Ronaldo like, and he finds the far corner."

Haaland seems to be hitting top form at the right time as Manchester City look to close the 2023-24 league season on a winning note. Expect the striker to lead the line for his team when they face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday (May 11).