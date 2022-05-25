"You can’t be selfish" - Agbonlahor explains why Liverpool star can't afford to 'let the team down' against Real Madrid

Former Premier League forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has warned Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara not to play through the pain barrier against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final.

Thiago has been an important player for Jurgen Klopp's side this season, making 38 appearances across all competitions. The midfielder, though, is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Spain international started in the Reds' final Premier League match of the season against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. However, he was replaced by James Milner at half-time after he sustained an injury.

Thiago was absent from Liverpool's first-team training ahead of the Champions League final in Paris on Wednesday. However, Klopp then revealed that the 31-year-old "has a chance" of being involved against Los Blancos this weekend.

However, Abgonlahor has advised Thiago not to be selfish and to not start against Real Madrid if he is not fully fit. The former Aston Villa player feels the Spaniard will let his team down if he plays through the pain barrier. He told Football Insider:

“You can say play through the pain but you can’t play when you are going to let the team down, you’ve got to be 100 per cent. You can’t be selfish and play because you want to play in a Champions League final."

"I’m sure that Klopp will be checking all his players and making sure they are 100 per cent because Real Madrid are a good side. In that midfield, [Eduardo] Camavinga might start after the way he played against Man City."

It’s going to be a very tough game for Liverpool. Real Madrid have had a lot more rest.”

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC Thiago doing a light session in the gym at Kirkby with head physio Lee Nobes. #LFC

It remains to be seen if Thiago will start for the Reds against Los Blancos on Saturday.

Liverpool receive injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

It appears Thiago is in line to be available for team selection for the Champions League final on Saturday. Apart from the Spaniard, Fabinho and Joe Gomez also returned to training on Wednesday.

Both Fabinho and Gomez missed the Reds' 3-1 win against Wolves last weekend. However, they are likely to be available to play against Carlo Ancelotti's side in the Champions League final on Saturday.

Divock Origi, though, is set to miss the game through injury. The Belgian did not feature against Wolves at the weekend and is not expected to be fit in time for Saturday's match.

