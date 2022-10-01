“You can’t be serious” – Crystal Palace chief accuses Chelsea star of breaking ‘world record of amount of fouls committed’ during Blues’ 2-1 win 

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish expressed his frustration at Chelsea midfielder Jorginho for committing too many fouls during their clash in the Premier League on October 1.

The Blues earned a 2-1 win at Selhurst Park, courtesy of a 90th-minute worldie from Conor Gallagher.

Palace took the early lead via Odsonne Edouard in the seventh minute. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then scored the equalizer for the Blues in the 38th minute.

However, the goal was controversial as Thiago Silva set it up. The question surrounding the Brazilian defender was whether he should have been sent off earlier in the game. The 38-year-old handled the ball deliberately to deny Jordan Awey a goal opportunity but escaped with a yellow card.

Parish tweeted out on the incident:

"Honestly what is the point of #var we chop and change every week what it does what it thinks. #Var must surely think that’s a red but not a ‘clear’ error! Even if it’s not a #dogso which it is He handballs it twice deliberately, one we play on so two yellows! #cpfc #epl."

Steve Parish @CEO4TAG #epl Honestly what is the point of #var we chop and change every week what it does what it thinks. #Var must surely think that’s a red but not a ‘clear’ error! Even if it’s not a #dogso which it is He handballs it twice deliberately, one we play on so two yellows! #cpfc Honestly what is the point of #var we chop and change every week what it does what it thinks. #Var must surely think that’s a red but not a ‘clear’ error! Even if it’s not a #dogso which it is He handballs it twice deliberately, one we play on so two yellows! #cpfc #epl

Parish was unhappy with Jorginho's involvement during the game as he wrote on Twitter:

"you can’t be serious - Jorginho literally broke the world record of amount of fouls committed before getting a yellow."

Steve Parish @CEO4TAG you can’t be serious - Jorginho literally broke the world record of amount of fouls committed before getting a yellow. bluedragon @bluedra42664877 @liamb0117 @CEO4TAG Edouard purposely cuts off Kepa and fouls him to stop a counter attack when already on a yellow, which is a second yellow in all rules. So I wouldn’t moan too much. @liamb0117 @CEO4TAG Edouard purposely cuts off Kepa and fouls him to stop a counter attack when already on a yellow, which is a second yellow in all rules. So I wouldn’t moan too much. you can’t be serious - Jorginho literally broke the world record of amount of fouls committed before getting a yellow. twitter.com/bluedra4266487… 😂you can’t be serious - Jorginho literally broke the world record of amount of fouls committed before getting a yellow. twitter.com/bluedra4266487…

The win marked Chelsea's first win under Graham Potter in the former Broghton & Hove Albion manager's first Premier League game in charge of the Blues. The west London side climbed to fifth spot in the league table.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are currently languishing on the 17th spot in the table, having picked up only six points from seven games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter on Thiago Silva handball incident

Crystal Palace v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Thiago Silva's handball was a crucial turning point during Crystal Palace's clash against Chelsea. Blues manager Graham Potter also reacted to it while talking to the press after his team's win, saying (h/t football.london):

"On a personal level, it's nice to get the first win under the belt. Really pleased for the players because the pattern has been starting well away from home and then conceding and not getting points. So they kept going and it could've gone either way."

He added:

"For the Thiago incident, it was a 50-50 one that we've come out on the right side of. The fact he's a way from the goal has probably helped us, but I understand why Patrick would be frustrated."

Chelsea will next host AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on October 5.

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Man Utd, Arsenal vs Tottenham and other GW 9 matches! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far