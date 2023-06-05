"You can’t sit and be a squad player" - Pundit believes 24-year-old Arsenal star has the qualities to play ‘regularly for another PL club’

Pundit Jay Bothroyd has claimed that Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah needs to push for a move away from the club this summer.

Nketiah, 24, has been a backup striker at the Emirates for two seasons now. He deputized in the absence of Alexandre Lacazette last season, scoring 10 goals in 28 games across competitions. He then signed a new long-term contract but became a backup to Gabriel Jesus this season.

However, Nketiah got his chance when the Brazilian striker picked up a knee injury at the FIFA World Cup. The Englishman started well but was soon replaced by Leandro Trossard in the starting XI.

Former Cardiff City striker Jay Bothroyd has now claimed that Nketiah needs to leave Arsenal in search of proper game time. He claimed that the Englishman can play consistently for another Premier League side.

“Eddie has more than enough quality to go and play regular at another Premier League club,” said Bothroyd. “If you really believe in your skills you can’t sit and be a squad player… in my opinion.”

Nketiah has scored nine goals and provided three assists in 39 games this season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are likely to add more depth to their attack, especially as they return to the UEFA Champions League next season after six years. This could further reduce Nketiah's opportunity to feature regularly.

His contract expires in 2027 and his current market value is €25 million, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Arsenal attacker open to returning to the Emirates

As per Football.London, Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry is open to returning to the Emirates this summer.

The German winger joined Arsenal U18 from Stuttgart U17 in 2011. He could make just 18 senior appearances for the Gunners before moving to Werder Bremen in 2016.

Gnabry then joined Bayern Munich the following year and spent his first year on loan at TSG Hoffenheim. Since his return to the club in 2018, he has become a key part of the Bavarians' squad, scoring 81 goals and providing 51 assists in 218 games.

However, Gnabry is now looking for a return to the Premier League and manager Thomas Tuchel is also open to letting him leave.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are looking to strengthen their squad to build no an excellent 2022-23 campaign. While they disappointingly threw away a good advantage in the Premier League title race, they managed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

As per the aforementioned report, they will be open to bringing Gnabry back to the club as well.

