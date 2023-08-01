“You can’t sleep during games” – Lisandro Martinez sets objectives as Manchester United prepare to show ‘something different’ 

Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez outlined his objectives for next season, explaining how the Red Devils can further improve on the pitch.

The Red Devils had a stellar 2022-23 campaign under manager Erik ten Hag. They finished third in the Premier League, qualifying for the UEFA Champions League. The Manchester-based outfit also won the EFL Cup in February, securing their first piece of silverware in nearly six years.

However, not everything they achieved was perfect. The Red Devils only scored 58 goals last season - the lowest amongst the top six. Moreover, they only won eight of their 19 away matches and were dependent on their strong home form.

They also suffered some embarrassing defeats, including a 7-0 thrashing against arch-rivals Liverpool and a 6-3 defeat against Manchester City.

When asked what Manchester United needed to close the gap between them and the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, Martinez replied (via The Guardian):

“We need to score more goals and we need to win more away games. We need to read games better too. We need to read the situation, we need to be ready, be better and strong in the mind because football is mental."

“You can’t sleep [during games]," he continued. "Sometimes, in one second, you can concede goals in the Premier League and you lose. We want to show something different this season. We are positive and we feel really strong.”

Lisandro Martinez was signed from Ajax last summer for between £47 million to £49 million, plus £8.5 million in add-ons. He had a phenomenal debut season, making 45 appearances in all competitions, helping the team keep 20 clean sheets.

Manchester United will be looking to get back to winning ways after a disappointing pre-season tour in the US

Manchester United will hope to get back to winning ways after suffering three defeats in a row during their pre-season tour of the United States.

Erik ten Hag and Co. had a brilliant start to their pre-season. They won their first three consecutive games, beating the likes of Leeds United (2-0), Lyon (1-0), and Arsenal (2-0).

The Red Devils then traveled to the United States for their pre-season tour. Ten Hag gave the youngsters a chance to impress against Wrexham on July 25, however, they were defeated 3-1.

The senior team played Real Madrid the next day but they were soundly beaten 2-0. The tour ended in further disappointment as Manchester United were edged out by Borussia Dortmund 3-2 on July 30.

The Red Devils will be looking to bounce back against Ligue 1 club Lens on August 5. The two sides are set to face each other in a friendly at Old Trafford.