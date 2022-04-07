“You can’t be thinking straight” – Frank McAvennie hits out at people calling out for bold Liverpool decision ahead of Manchester City showdown

Frank McAvennie has suggested that 'there is absolutely no chance' that Mohamed Salah won't start for Liverpool this weekend against Manchester City.

Liverpool will lock horns with Pep Guardiola's side on Sunday at the Etihad in a top-of-the-table clash. It will be a game that could potentially determine the outcome of the Premier League title race.

The Reds currently trail Manchester City by just one point and a win would put them in the driving seat in the title race.

McAvennie has suggested that one 'can’t be thinking straight' if he claims that Salah should not start the game. The Egyptian has experienced a slump in form in recent weeks, having only scored once from open play in his last 10 appearances for the Reds.

However, McAvennie has hailed the Liverpool number 11 as a 'big-game player' who can 'get his season back on track' with a strong showing against the Cityzens.McAvennie told Football Insider:

“You are having a laugh if you want Salah dropped for that game. Some people have said that. He is a big-game player. If there was ever an opportunity to get his season back on track, it’s this game. You can’t be thinking straight if you don’t want Salah in for that game."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Liverpool are preparing to make a final offer to Mo Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa. There is a feeling that a deal can be put in place that will include guaranteed payments and substantial bonuses based on the team's success. @RealKevinPalmer] NEW: Liverpool are preparing to make a final offer to Mo Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa. There is a feeling that a deal can be put in place that will include guaranteed payments and substantial bonuses based on the team's success. #awlive 🚨 NEW: Liverpool are preparing to make a final offer to Mo Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa. There is a feeling that a deal can be put in place that will include guaranteed payments and substantial bonuses based on the team's success. #awlive [@RealKevinPalmer] https://t.co/7QMGcj0gRn

The former West Ham United striker believes Salah should be an assured starter in 'the biggest game of Liverpool’s season. The 62-year-old has tipped the Egyptian King to not only start but also find the back of the net this weekend. The Scotsman added:

“This is the biggest game of Liverpool’s season and you don’t want your best player there? I just don’t get that. There is absolutely no chance Klopp won’t play him, there would be hell on. He will start and it wouldn’t surprise me if he scored as well."

Should Mohamed Salah start for Liverpool against Manchester City?

Despite the plethora of attacking options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, Salah is still a player who can make a difference. The Egyptian has definitely struggled in recent weeks but every player goes through similar rough patches.

Jordan Chamberlain @Jordan_AC90 Mo Salah isn't playing well, but Liverpool are winning every game - so it doesn't matter.



He carried us for most of the first half of the season on his own. Now his teammates are giving him a hand.



If he starts ticking alongside them again we'll win it all this season.



Chill. Mo Salah isn't playing well, but Liverpool are winning every game - so it doesn't matter. He carried us for most of the first half of the season on his own. Now his teammates are giving him a hand.If he starts ticking alongside them again we'll win it all this season.Chill.

The Reds will have their sights set on a win at the Etihad this weekend at any cost. It is unlikely that Klopp will keep his best player on the bench. Klopp withdrawing him early against Benfica in midweek was a clear indication that Salah will be involved on Sunday.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar