"You can’t use those words" - Former referee calls for Chelsea star to be sanctioned after FIFA Club World Cup antics

Former referee Keith Hackett believes that Levi Colwill could be sanctioned due to his antics during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Benfica in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16. A Reece James free kick looked to have earned the Blues a narrow win, before the Portuguese club were awarded a late penalty by VAR.

Colwill was livid with the decision and was seen giving referee Slavko Vincic an earful. According to some reports, the Englishman called the match official a 'disgrace'.

Colwill was shown a yellow card for his antics, but escaped further actions, and Angel Di Maria scored from the spot to keep his team in the game. Chelsea eventually won the match, thanks to goals from Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett suggested that Colwill could face retrospective action from FIFA due to his behavior.

“You may disagree with a referee, but you can’t use those words. I believe all referees at the tournament speak English, so they’ll understand what’s been said," said Hackett.

He continued:

“There is a threshold that referees have, and that’s a variable, but I suspect if FIFA pick up on this incident, which they are likely to through the media, that player can expect a sanction.”

Enzo Maresca's team next face Palmeiras on Friday, July 4, at the Lincoln Financial Field in the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals.

Have Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup before?

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021

Chelsea have won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2021, defeating Palmeiras in the final at Abu Dhabi. Romelu Lukaku sent the Blues ahead, only for Raphael Veiga to get his team back into the game.

However, Kai Havertz converted a 117th-minute penalty to secure the title for the London giants. The English side also reached the final in 2012, but were undone by Corinthians, who won 1-0.

The Premier League giants will be quietly confident of their chances of lifting the FIFA Club World Cup this year. Chelsea arrive at the tournament on the back of a decent campaign, where they finished fourth in the league table and also won the Europa Conference League.

Enzo Maresca has already strengthened his team over the summer, although further reinforcements are expected. Recent reports have suggested that the Blues have agreed a deal to sign Joao Pedro from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

