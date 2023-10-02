“You can work in peace; there’s no chaos” - Ex-Arsenal star reveals why he sealed summer transfer

Granit Xhaka has said that he left Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen to avoid chaos and work in peace. He added that reports of his wife forcing a move to Germany are wide off the mark, adding that they loved living in London.

Speaking to NZZ am Sonntag, Xhaka said that his decision to leave Arsenal was only based on his professional choice and not forced by his wife. The Swiss star added that he wanted a new project away from the chaos at the Emirates but also one with less pressure:

“It was sometimes written that I was coming back to Germany because of my wife. That’s not the truth. Like me, she was very happy in London. I made the decision solely as a footballer and athlete.

"I came to a top club in Germany that has a plan and wants to achieve something. Of course the change was easier for us because, like me, we used to live in Dusseldorf, and it is close to Monchengladbach, where my wife grew up.”

Xhaka added:

“You can only see what it’s really like if you can train here every day and be there. You can work in peace at Bayer Leverkusen. There is no chaos. Other clubs are more in focus. This is an advantage.

"At Arsenal, the pressure is different. But we have high ambitions because we know that we have enormous potential in the team. If we keep working like this and keep our feet on the ground, we can achieve something.”

Leverkusen signed Xhaka from Arsenal for a reported €25 million fee. The Swiss star penned a five-year deal through 2028, returning to the Bundesliga after seven years.

Granit Xhaka left Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen in the summer

Granit Xhaka had a topsy-turvy stint at Arsenal, where he made 297 competitive appearances. He spent seven years at the London side and was close to leaving for AS Roma last year before Mikel Arteta stepped in and stopped the move.

However, Xhaka decided to leave this summer after getting an offer from Bayer Leverkusen. The midfielder has played in the Bundesliga before, doing so for Borussia Monchengladbach. He played 140 times for the German side during his stint from 2014 to 2018 before moving to the Emirates.

Xhaka has played a key role in helping Leverkusen this season. He has played all six games under Xabi Alonso, which has saaw them go top of the table with 15 points.