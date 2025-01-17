"You have to be careful with the young kids" - Ruben Amorim shares what he will tell Amad Diallo after Manchester United hat-trick

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim will be careful not to heap too much praise on Amad Diallo after his hat-trick in their Premier League clash against Southampton on Thursday, November 17. The Red Devils won the match 3-1.

Manchester United were on course to set an unwanted record of four consecutive league losses at Old Trafford, trailing by a goal in the 80th minute. Diallo, however, came up trumps for his side once again as he singlehandedly dragged them to the much-needed victory.

The Ivory Coast international equalized in the 82nd minute before scoring in the 90th and 94th minutes to give his side a 3-1 victory. He received widespread praise from fans for his heroics.

Despite the plaudits, Amorim struck a cautious tone in his post-match comments. The Portuguese tactician emphasized the importance of managing young players like Diallo carefully to ensure their long-term growth and consistency.

Amorim said (via Metro):

"The important thing is to win and he helped us and then he is doing a very good season. But you have to be careful with the young kids. Congratulations to him, enjoy tonight and he needs to appreciate these moments.

"I will tell him tomorrow he has to rest, eat good food because Sunday we need him again. He did a great job, a good moment for a young kid to score a hat-trick for a club like this."

Amad Diallo says he’s 'ready to fight' for Manchester United after scoring his first hattrick for the club

Amad Diallo scored a 12-minute hattrick to rescue Manchester United from the jaws of an embarrassing defeat. The Ivorian recently extended his contract with the Red Devils and has since proven he’s worth every penny the club invested in him.

After the match, Amad urged the side to be 'more hungry' in the final third and further endeared himself to the Manchester United faithful. He told TNT Sports:

"We know we have quality players on this team, but we need some time to be more hungry in the final third. Today we showed at the end we were the best team on the pitch. I'm so happy for the win today because this team deserves it."

He added:

"I am ready to play every position, I am ready to play left wing-back, number 10, wherever the manager wants to put me. I am ready to fight for this club. So, I never matter where I am. I’m so happy to play where the manager wants me to play. So, I’m happy to score a hattrick and the most important thing is the win for the club."

In the ongoing season, Amad Diallo has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 30 appearances across competitions.

