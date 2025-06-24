“You cannot change my mind” - Fans deliver bold verdict on Lionel Messi after watching him play for Inter Miami in 2-2 draw with Palmeiras

Fans around the world have been left mesmerized by Lionel Messi's display in Inter Miami's 2-2 draw against Palmeiras at the Club World Cup (June 23). They believe that the Argentine is still the best in the world and insist that he could still top the charts in Europe.

It was Luis Suarez who stole the show for Inter Miami with a goal and an assist in the draw against the Brazilian outfit. However, Messi's performance did not go unnoticed, and several of his fans took to social media platform X to praise the Barcelona legend.

One fan shared the screenshot of Messi completing the most dribbles in the game and wrote:

"Messi's feet are still the best in football. You cannot change my mind."

While another opined that the Argentine could easily be among the best in Europe even at the age of 38.

"I SWEAR in Europe he could still be considered top 3 best players itw if not the best," they tweeted.

One fan was in awe of the Argentine, writing:

"It's so impressive what Messi has done with Miami and the players too have tried dem no just good like that but to qualify where we thought they'll be the Auckland of this competition. Messi deserves his flowers, never leaving a tournament in the group stage. That's 🐐 things."

Inter Miami's performance led to fans warning Paris Saint-Germain (their Round of 16 opponents) of the MLS side.

"There is one thing people see about inter Miami and they think it's only Messi there. Guys there are players there to mention but few we have Sergio Bousquet, Suarez etc so pray for PSG," [sic] they wrote.

"On Sunday @InterMiamiCF will emerge victorious over @PSG_English with PSG completely devastated, destroyed and shocked by Lionel Messi's masterpiece performance," another predicted.

Another fan was just thankful for Messi being around, writing:

"Life would be a bigger struggle, with more suffering, if Messi weren't there to work as an antidepressant for me. He heals my pain. He gives me joy and immense happiness that I can't describe in words. Thank you so much, Leo, for existing and making this world a little less ugly."

"He is still one of the best. Next year World Cup will be fun," a fan added.

Inter Miami were 2-0 up with 10 minutes to go, but ended up conceding twice and sharing the points with Palmeiras. Lionel Messi played the full match, but failed to get on the scoresheet.

Inter Miami set to face Lionel Messi's old club PSG in Round of 16

Inter Miami have finished the FIFA Club World Cup group stage without a defeat, sealing their place in the next round. They drew two matches and got a historic win over FC Porto to finish second in Group A.

If the Lionel Messi-led side had managed to hold on against Palmeiras and gotten all three points, they would have faced Botafogo in the Round of 16. However, with the draw, the MLS side are now gearing up to face Lionel Messi's former club, PSG.

The UEFA Champions League winners lost to Botafogo in the group stage but still managed to finish top of their group.

