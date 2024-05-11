“You have changed my life”, “Galactico” - Manchester City fans in awe of insane performance from ‘elite’ player in 4-0 win v Fulham

Manchester City fans are in awe of Josko Gvardiol's impressive performance as he scored a brace in their 4-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. The summer signing was arguably the best player on the pitch at Craven Cottage on Saturday, May 11.

Gvardiol opened up the scoring in the 13th minute after exchanging passes with assist leader Kevin de Bruyne. He drove into the middle of the penalty area to receive the pass before putting the ball into the bottom-left corner. His second goal came courtesy of Bernardo Silva, who provided a perfect cross for the defender to power into the goal at the far post.

His defending was also quality as he helped to ensure that Manchester City got a clean sheet in their run to the Premier League title. City fans took to social media to hail Gvardiol:

"Let your Gvardiol apologies be loud as your disrespect, what a playa 🔥," a fan wrote.

"Josko Gvardiol, you have changed my life," another fan added.

"Gvardiol realized that pen could be a determining factor in terms of goal difference and that’s why he probably declined. Absolute respect," a fan noted.

"Gvardiol could’ve just become the FIRST defender ever to score a hattrick in the Premier League but declined the opportunity to take the penalty, wow," a fan wrote.

"Gvardiol was offered the penalty for the hat trick and decided to let Alvarez take it," said another.

"I like Gvardiol turning that pen down. He's just not arsed. Too focused on the team," a fan noted.

"Josko Gvardiol is the most complete defender in the world," a Manchester City fan added.

"Moves so smoothly, elite athlete with elite technical ability, absolutely perfect for the LB/LCB hybrid," a fan praised him.

Others added:

Manchester City beat Fulham 4-0 away from home

Manchester City ran out comfortable 4-0 winners over Fulham at Craven Cottage to return to the summit of the Premier League. The reigning champions go two points clear of contenders Arsenal, who take on Manchester United tomorrow at Old Trafford.

Manchester City took the lead in the 13th minute through Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol. The hosts went 2-0 down in the second half after Phil Foden scored his 17th goal of the season in the 59th minute. The Englishman got the ball from Bernardo Silva and finished expertly just before the hour mark. Silva next provided an assist to Gvardiol in the 71st minute to make it 3-0.

Manchester City wrapped up the scoring in the 96th minute through a Julian Alvarez penalty to make it 4-0. The Argentine World Cup winner was brought down in the box by Issa Diop who was duly sent off. The reigning champions next take on Tottenham Hotspur away as they look to retain their crown for a fourth consecutive season.