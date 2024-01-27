"You come with violence" - Manchester United legend Roy Keane slams Tottenham star after FA Cup loss to Manchester City

Manchester United legend criticised Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario after Spurs' defeat against Manchester City on Friday, January 26.

The Cityzens finally beat the north London side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after five attempts in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday. They started the game brilliantly and had a goal by Oscar Bobb disallowed in the seventh minute due to offside.

Manchester City created many good opportunities throughout the game but failed to score. They finally broke the deadlock in the 88th minute after Vicario's attempted punch off a corner fell to Nathan Ake, who scored calmly.

Vicario was adamant that Ruben Dias had fouled him during the corner but the goal stood after a VAR check. Tottenham failed to respond as City sealed a 1-0 win to progress in their pursuit of defending the FA Cup trophy.

After the game, Keane slammed Vicario, saying on ITV Sport (via Metro):

"The goalkeeper has got to command that six yard area.

"A goalkeeping coach I used to work with years ago, he used to say – and I loved it – you come with violence. You come and attack that space and clear people out of the way. You have got to let them know you are there. If defenders are backing into you, be physical. Command that area."

Keane added that Manchester City did well to recognise it as an arguable 'weak' spot for Spurs, saying:

"They had worked on that, they knew there was a weakness.

"We were getting frustrated with it too, we thought City might try a few shot corners but they persevered with and eventually got it right. They looked at that goalkeeper and said, “right he will be weak in that area.”’

Vicario joined Tottenham from Empoli last summer for a reported fee of £17 million. He's been exceptional for Spurs this season but perhaps, could've done better on this occasion.

Manchester City continue their formidable run, finally winning at Tottenham

Manchester City had some negative results earlier this season but they appear to have picked up their form right back up. Pep Guardiola's side are unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions, winning nine of them.

City came into the FA Cup fourth-round clash on Friday having never scored in five previous games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They had lost all five across competitions but they set that record straight with a convincing performance.

Manchester City had 18 attempts on goal, with five being on target. Spurs, meanwhile, could only manage one attempt, which was on target. The likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Julian Alvarez had great opportunities to score before Nathan Ake finally scored the winner.

The Cityzens will now await their fifth-round opponents, which will be revealed on Sunday, January 28.