“You have to consistently perform over a season to play in the Premier League” – Gallas names 3 Manchester United players who ‘don’t perform’ 

William Gallas has named the Manchester United trio whom he believes need to step up ahead of the new season.

The former Chelsea defender believes England stars Marcus Rashford, Harry Maguire and Jadon Sancho have not been good enough for the club in recent times.

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Marcus Rashford typing up Lisandro Martinez’s first Man Utd apology tweet Marcus Rashford typing up Lisandro Martinez’s first Man Utd apology tweet https://t.co/zTHJsHn1gx

The Erik ten Hag era got off to the worst possible start on Sunday (August 7) as they were beaten at home by Brighton & Hove Albion. The three stars Gallas mentioned all played a role in the defeat. Speaking to Genting Casino, the former France international stated:

"There is too much pressure on the shoulders of the managers, especially after Sir Alex Ferguson's reign. There's also pressure on the owners [Glazers] because they haven't won the Premier League for a long time. Players are not performing and I'm not sure why, they have good young players.

"Everyone talks about Ronaldo because he has a big ego, forget about Ronaldo, think about the other players out there, do you think they are performing their best? I don't think so. Sancho, Maguire, Rashford, they don't perform. You have to consistently perform over a season to play in the Premier League. They have to find a solution."

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Pascal Gross (2) has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford than both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho since the start of last season (both 1). Pascal Gross (2) has scored more Premier League goals at Old Trafford than both Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho since the start of last season (both 1). 😅 https://t.co/NtsMyGHmUZ

William Gallas claims Sir Alex Ferguson would not stand for Manchester United's transfer activity

The Red Devils have only signed three players so far in the window. Christian Eriksen, Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia have all arrived but many feel these new signings are nowhere near enough.

Gallas believes that if Manchester United still had Sir Alex Ferguson in charge, he would not stand for the lack of meaningful transfer activity. The ex-Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham defender stated:

"No, Sir Alex would have been mad, he would have got players before the end of the transfer market window. All clubs seem to get deals last minute now, and so are Man United right now."

"That’s why Man United have spent so much money, they are buying players just to make the fans happy, but the players end up not performing. I'm sure Sir Alex is not happy with the current situation at the club."

On the reported interest in Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, the Frenchman added:

"Rabiot was a good player when he played at PSG, when he went to Juventus, he hasn't had a good season. Maybe he will return to form at Manchester United but the Premier League is tougher and more physical, he needs to be ready for it."

"Players don't understand the levels of physicality of the Premier League until they witness it first-hand. I'm not sure it's not a good choice to bring him to Man United."

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition William Gallas: “Liverpool can miss out [on Top 4] because they don't have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact. Liverpool always concede goals too, like against Fulham. Even if I like how they play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.” William Gallas: “Liverpool can miss out [on Top 4] because they don't have Sadio Mane anymore and Diaz does not have the same impact. Liverpool always concede goals too, like against Fulham. Even if I like how they play, I think it will be City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham.”

