"You couldn’t get near the guy" – Jamie O'Hara settles the Steven Gerrard versus Frank Lampard debate

Jamie O'Hara has claimed Steven Gerrard was a better player than Frank Lampard. The talkSPORT pundit added that the Chelsea legend was a great goalscorer but overall, the Liverpool legend edged him out.

Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard has been a debate for a long time now, and just like Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi, it never seems to end.

The two legendary Premier League midfielders have ended their careers and started managing clubs, but the debate about their playing days will go on forever.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 👀 “Let’s get one thing straight, Gerrard was on another level to Lampard.”



🔴 “Gerrard was unbelievable! You couldn’t get near the guy. He was a joke!”



🗣 “Lampard was a goalscorer but as an all round player, Gerrard was the best.”



Jamie O’Hara settles Gerrard v Lampard. 🤯 👀 “Let’s get one thing straight, Gerrard was on another level to Lampard.” 🔴 “Gerrard was unbelievable! You couldn’t get near the guy. He was a joke!”🗣 “Lampard was a goalscorer but as an all round player, Gerrard was the best.”Jamie O’Hara settles Gerrard v Lampard. 🤯 https://t.co/MiIDFVhJ7U

O'Hara chimed in with his opinion on talkSPORT today and put his weight behind Steven Gerrard in the age-old debate.

The former Tottenham midfielder claimed the Liverpool legend was a better all-round player when compared to Frank Lampard and added that 'no one could get near him.'

He said:

"Let's get one thing straight right now. [Steven] Gerrard is on another level as a player. [asked if it when compared to Frank Lamaprd] Yea. Gerrard was unbelievable. You couldn't get near the guy. He was a joke – how good he was. He had everything, he had pace, could score, tackle hard, fitter than you, more leadership, dragged the team on his own."

When told Frank Lampard had done the same for Chelsea, O'Hara replied:

"Lampard was brilliant but he was a goalscorer. He would get into the box. He was almost like a number 10, [but] as an all-round player, Gerrard was the best player by a million miles from anyone I have played against. It is not a debate."

Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard debate set for new twist?

While the Steven Gerrard vs Frank Lampard debate from their playing days is set to continue, the two are now set to butt heads as managers.

Reports suggest the Chelsea legend is in line to take over at Rangers after the Liverpool legend moved to Aston Villa last week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Lampard is without a job after Chelsea sacked him earlier this year, but he has not been short of offers. He was in talks with Norwich City last week but decided to pull out of the race after negotiations.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar