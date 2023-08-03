"You have to be courageous" - Demba Ba urges Chelsea attacker to show some 'balls' to succeed at the club 

Former Chelsea striker Demba Ba has given advice to new signing Nicolas Jackson on how to succeed at the west London outfit. The retired Senegalese striker has told his fellow countryman to step up as a leader and display courage on the pitch.

Ba told London World (as quoted by Metro):

"I think there’s one thing that you have to do on top of everything when you’re at a club, like Chelsea, especially at night. You need to ask yourself some questions, how can I say this without being rude. With respect, you know, you need balls."

"I don’t know how to say this properly in English. But you’re the striker. You know, you have the capability."

Ba highlighted the need to be courageous and taking responsibility to score goals when playing for a big club. He said:

"You have to be courageous, you have to come in and say I am here. I am the one who’s leading that attack, I’ll be the one who’s going to be leading the club to victory. Because I’m a striker – I score goals. I’m gonna take the responsibility."

He added:

"You know, I think this is more so in every big club, because in every club, everybody wants to shine. Everybody wants to be the big man."

The former Senegalese forward concluded:

"I think this is probably the best piece of advice I can give to the young brother that has just signed for a club like Chelsea."

Jackson completed a £32 million move to Stamford Bridge this summer from Villarreal.

The Senegal international has been in great form for Chelsea in the pre-season, scoring twice in five appearances.

"He’s a very good kid" - Demba Ba praises new Chelsea signing and offers further advice

Ba lauded Nicolas Jackson as a respectful player while stating that he was happy Jackson secured a move to Stamford Bridge. The former Chelsea striker said (as per the aforementioned report):

"Jackson, I met him in Senegal when we went to Senegal for national team duty recently and we talked. He’s a very good kid, talented but definitely a very good very respectful like most Senegalese. But yeah, I’m so glad for him."

Ba went on to offer more advice for his fellow countryman. He urged Jackson to assume more responsibility at the west London outfit, citing former Barcelona star Samuel Eto'o as an example.

The former Senegal international added:

"I don’t say that he has to go and fight the hierarchy, but at some point, when you take the example of Samuel Eto’o, and when he went to Real Madrid, when he came in the national team of Cameroon, about at the age of 18 more or less, he took responsibility."

Prior to his move to Chelsea this summer, Jackson was in stellar form for Villarreal during the 2022-23 campaign. He scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 26 La Liga appearances.