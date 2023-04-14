"You’d get them two for £100 - £120 million" - Danny Murphy urges Liverpool to sign 2 PL stars instead of signing one superstar

Liverpool have been urged to sign Mason Mount and Declan Rice instead of spending an exorbitant amount of money on Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a summer move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. However, the Telegraph reported that they decided to pull the plug on the pursuit that would have cost north of €130 million.

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes signing both Mount and Rice will cost the Reds less than Bellingham and would be a more realistic move for the Merseysiders. He said (via HITC):

“(Signing Bellingham) would seem illogical really. It’s not how they tend to do things really; go out and buy a superstar for over £100 million, They’ve got to improve and got to try and bring in better than they’ve got."

He further added:

“I would prefer to see two or three come in for the price of one, if the ‘one’ is going to cost £120 – £130 million. There are lots of terrific players. And if your recruitment is good – if you know what you need and want – you can go and get it."

"If you’re talking £130 million, could you get Mason Mount and Declan Rice for that? Two for the price of one? I think you’d get them two for £100 – £120 million."

Murphy also said:

“I’m not saying Rice or Mount is better than Bellingham. But you’ve got two players who play different roles, and you’ve spent the same money.”

Mount's contract extension is in jeopardy and the Chelsea star has been linked with a move to Liverpool. West Ham United's Rice, on the other hand, is expected to be the subject of bids from multiple Premier League giants in the summer.

Liverpool are set to play Leeds United next

Liverpool have drawn both of their last two games. After a goalless stalemate against Chelsea at Stamford Chelsea, the Reds managed a come-from-behind 2-2 draw against Arsenal at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's side will return to action on Monday (April 17) as they take on Leeds United in a Premier League away clash at Elland Road.

The Reds are eighth in the Premier League table with 44 points from 29 matches. Their chances of securing a place in the top four look incredibly slim.

