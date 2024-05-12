"You deserve it brother. I'm truly, very happy" - Sergio Ramos sends heartfelt message to Real Madrid star as club celebrate 36th La Liga title

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has sent a heartfelt message to club captain Nacho Fernandez, who led the team to their 36th La Liga title in the 2023-24 season. Ramos responded to Nacho's Instagram post, which included a picture of himself lifting the trophy.

The legendary center-back has won his fair share of trophies with the Madridistas, where he played for the vast majority of his brilliant career. He won the La Liga title five times, the Champions League four times, and the FIFA Club World Cup four times.

Nacho has now led Real Madrid to the La Liga title as a center-back, and he could also lift the Champions League trophy if they beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley. He took to Instagram to share a message with a picture of himself, writing:

"It is impossible to explain this feeling in words. I can never forget it. With passion, dedication and enthusiasm it all comes. HALA MADRID ALWAYS."

Sergio Ramos, who now plays for his boyhood club Sevilla, responded in the comments:

"You deserve it brother. I'm truly, very happy. Enjoy it because it's a unique feeling! Hala Madrid! A por la 15!"

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti hails his squad after qualification to Champions League final

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti believes his current team is the best squad he has managed in his illustrious career. The legendary Italian manager has a date with destiny at Wembley, where he will look to win an unprecedented fifth Champions League title.

The Italian manager has managed some incredible teams during his career, including AC Milan, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich. However, he feels his current team is superior to every other team he has managed.

Speaking after his side booked their place in the Champions League finals, Ancelotti said (via Eurosport):

"Unbelievable. I’m really grateful to them because they worked really hard, there has been a fantastic atmosphere. They are really humble, really generous. I think it’s the best squad that I’ve ever had in my career."

Real Madrid are already La Liga champions and have gone through the season with only two losses in all competitions. Los Blancos will be hoping to secure their record-extending 15th Champions League title against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley.